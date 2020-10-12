Cardi B Rocks A Teeny Pink Bikini & Admits She’s ‘Still Drunk’ From 28th Birthday Celebrations

Cardi B kept the party going on her 28th birthday by slipping into an ultra-small bikini and grabbing some drinks!

Twenty-four hours after partying the night away to ring in her 28th birthday, Cardi B was still keeping the celebrations going. The “WAP” rapper admitted in an October 11 Instagram video that she was actually still “dumb drunk” while filming the clip, which showed her strutting her stuff down the hallway at her home. In the cute video, Cardi is wearing an impossibly tiny bikini while carrying one of her many, many Birkin bags and a pair of mirrored sunglasses.

Cardi captioned the post, “My walk on dumb cause I’m still drunk,” and honestly, if that’s her worst runway walk, that’s pretty impressive. It takes a special talent to walk like that in a pair of sky-high heels and a thong bikini, truly. She had a lot to celebrate the night before. The “I Like It” rapper spent the night of October 10 dancing and hanging with her estranged husband, Offset at a club in Las Vegas — even kissing him! This was the first time the separated couple were spotted together publicly since Cardi announced she was filing for divorce on September 15.

And it’s clear they’re still very fond of each other. Offset went all out for Cardi’s birthday, even writing her a touching Instagram tribute. “Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! Overcame every obstacle in front [of] you, they was all [sleeping] at once, then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you. Live it up, enjoy, keep f***ing balling. I’m lucky,” the Migos rapper wrote on October 11.

But wait — there’s more. Offset commissioned a billboard (seriously!) on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood for Cardi. Well, technically it was from their two-year-old daughter, Kulture. While Cardi fully appreciated the beautiful gesture, and was down for a little PDA at her party, she’s not ready to take her husband back, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“They’re on really good terms and she will always love him, but she’s still going ahead with the divorce. That doesn’t mean Offset is going to stop trying though. He’s respectful of her, but he’s still in love with her so you can’t blame him for trying,” the source said.