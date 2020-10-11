Gallery
Happy 28th Birthday, Cardi B: Look Back At Her Hottest Red Carpet & Performance Looks Of All-Time

Mobo Awards 2017 - Leeds. Cardi B attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire URN:33935267
Cardi B performs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
In honor of Cardi B’s birthday on Oct. 11, we’re taking a look back at some of her most memorable fashion moments throughout the years.

Cardi B never disappoints when it comes to her style. The rapper is known for wearing out-there outfits, but she always looks amazing. Whether she’s hitting the stage for a performance, or walking the red carpet, Cardi knows how to bring it with her sexy looks. We rounded up some of her hottest ensembles ever for her 28th birthday on Oct. 11!

Cardi B hits the stage for a performance at the Grammys. (AP Images)

Even when Cardi is feeling her hip-hop, New York roots, she still manages to make it look damn good. For a performance at the Grammys one year, Cardi put her toned stomach on full display in a matching, two-piece jacket and shorts set. She paired the look with comfortable combat boots and took over the stage with her bright look.

Cardi B walks the red carpet in a stunning pink dress. (AP Images)

Cardi also knows how to glam it up and still look sexy, though. For a high-profile red carpet event, she covered up in a glamorous, strapless pink gown. The dress covered up her fierce figure, but did cinch at the waist to put her midsection front and center. She completed the look with her hair pulled back into an updo, and she wore gorgeous diamond bracelets to accessorize.

Cardi B performing at an award show. (AP Images)

For another award show performance, Cardi absolutely slayed in a red leather bodysuit. The ensemble featured a dominatrix style look, and she paired it with matching red leather booties. She also wore mesh, fishnet stockings on her legs. Cardi styled her hair by slicking it down and pushing it behind her ears, as well.

Cardi B At American Music Awards. (AP Images)

For one of her appearances at the American Music Awards, Cardi stood out on the red carpet in a bright floral dress. It featured a low-cut neckline, and the look was paired with a matching headpiece. There are plenty of more amazing Cardi looks where these came from, though. Scroll through the gallery above to check them out!