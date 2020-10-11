Happy 28th Birthday, Cardi B: Look Back At Her Hottest Red Carpet & Performance Looks Of All-Time

In honor of Cardi B’s birthday on Oct. 11, we’re taking a look back at some of her most memorable fashion moments throughout the years.

Cardi B never disappoints when it comes to her style. The rapper is known for wearing out-there outfits, but she always looks amazing. Whether she’s hitting the stage for a performance, or walking the red carpet, Cardi knows how to bring it with her sexy looks. We rounded up some of her hottest ensembles ever for her 28th birthday on Oct. 11!

Even when Cardi is feeling her hip-hop, New York roots, she still manages to make it look damn good. For a performance at the Grammys one year, Cardi put her toned stomach on full display in a matching, two-piece jacket and shorts set. She paired the look with comfortable combat boots and took over the stage with her bright look.

Cardi also knows how to glam it up and still look sexy, though. For a high-profile red carpet event, she covered up in a glamorous, strapless pink gown. The dress covered up her fierce figure, but did cinch at the waist to put her midsection front and center. She completed the look with her hair pulled back into an updo, and she wore gorgeous diamond bracelets to accessorize.

For another award show performance, Cardi absolutely slayed in a red leather bodysuit. The ensemble featured a dominatrix style look, and she paired it with matching red leather booties. She also wore mesh, fishnet stockings on her legs. Cardi styled her hair by slicking it down and pushing it behind her ears, as well.

For one of her appearances at the American Music Awards, Cardi stood out on the red carpet in a bright floral dress. It featured a low-cut neckline, and the look was paired with a matching headpiece. There are plenty of more amazing Cardi looks where these came from, though. Scroll through the gallery above to check them out!