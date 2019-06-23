Cardi B Grinds On Offset In Cutout Bodysuit During Explosive Opening BET Awards Performance

Queen Cardi came to slay at the 2019 BET Awards. The rapper showed some serious skin in a sexy bodysuit as she hit the stage at the awards show to perform with her husband, Offset!

It’s not a party until Cardi B arrives! And so — the 2019 BET Awards festivities kicked off in full forced after the A-list rapper hit the stage in an outfit that was hard to ignore. All eyes were on the female MC as she strut her stuff across the stage in a bodysuit which featured cutouts across the entire stomach. The superstar rapper was joined by her famous husband, Offset, and they proved to be a force to be reckoned with. The couple performed their vicious new hit “Press” and brought their big time energy to the stage. Between their hard-hitting performance, and Cardi’s steamy outfit, this was one hell of a way to kick off the show! Plus, Cardi really got everyone’s hearts pumping when she gave her husband a sexy lap dance right on stage. Yep — this show is going to be one for the books.

While Cardi was the perfect choice to open this year’s show, she’s got some pretty incredible artists sharing the stage with her. The show will also see performances from Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lucky Daye, and Kiana Ledé.

Cardi has also landed herself several nominations at the 2019 show. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper will be going to head-to-head with Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Solange, Remy Ma, and more. Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, and her ex, Tyga, will be facing off in the Best Collaboration category. In addition to music, there are a number of acting categories where stars like Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, and more are nominated.

The 2019 BET Awards are airing live on June 23 at 8 p.m. from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. Be sure to check out Cardi’s jaw-dropping performance and sexy stage outfit from the show, above!