BET Awards Nominations 2019: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & More — Full List
The BET Awards nominations have been revealed. The biggest stars in the world like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, and more scored big nods this year.
The 2019 BET Awards will air live on June 23 at 8 p.m. from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. Cardi B leads with 7 nominations, followed by Drake with 5 nods. Beyonce, Travis Scott, and J. Cole all scored 4 nominations each. Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each received 3 nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and the creative arts.
The categories this year are stacked. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper will be going to head-to-head with Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Solange, Remy Ma, and more. Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, and her ex, Tyga, will be facing off in the Best Collaboration category. In addition to music, there are a number of acting categories where stars like Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, and more are nominated. See the full list of nominees below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyonce
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
Migos
The Carters
Best Collaboration
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Video of the Year
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B, “Money”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “Nice for What”
The Carters, “Apes**t”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Queen Naija
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone.”
Best International Act
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
YoungStars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Best Movie
BlacKkKlansman
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
Sportswoman of the Year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Album of the Year
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Meek Mill, Championships
The Carters, Everything Is Love
Travis Scott, Astroworld
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”
Ciara, “Level Up”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Janelle Monae, “Pynk”
Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor, “Rose In Harlem”
The 2019 BET Awards will simulcast live at 8 p.m. ET across seven Viacom networks in the U.S. including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first time on BET Africa at 2 a.m. CAT on June 24, followed by international broadcasts in the U.K. on June 24 at 9:00 p.m. BST, South Korea on June 25 at 9 p.m. KST, and in France on June 25 at 9 p.m. CEST. Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act during the live red carpet pre-show.