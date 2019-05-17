BET Awards Nominations 2019: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & More — Full List

The BET Awards nominations have been revealed. The biggest stars in the world like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, and more scored big nods this year.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live on June 23 at 8 p.m. from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. Cardi B leads with 7 nominations, followed by Drake with 5 nods. Beyonce, Travis Scott, and J. Cole all scored 4 nominations each. Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each received 3 nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and the creative arts.

The categories this year are stacked. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper will be going to head-to-head with Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Solange, Remy Ma, and more. Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, and her ex, Tyga, will be facing off in the Best Collaboration category. In addition to music, there are a number of acting categories where stars like Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, and more are nominated. See the full list of nominees below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video of the Year

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B, “Money”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “Nice for What”

The Carters, “Apes**t”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone.”

Best International Act

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YoungStars Award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

BlacKkKlansman

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Album of the Year

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Meek Mill, Championships

The Carters, Everything Is Love

Travis Scott, Astroworld

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”

Ciara, “Level Up”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Janelle Monae, “Pynk”

Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor, “Rose In Harlem”

The 2019 BET Awards will simulcast live at 8 p.m. ET across seven Viacom networks in the U.S. including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first time on BET Africa at 2 a.m. CAT on June 24, followed by international broadcasts in the U.K. on June 24 at 9:00 p.m. BST, South Korea on June 25 at 9 p.m. KST, and in France on June 25 at 9 p.m. CEST. Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act during the live red carpet pre-show.