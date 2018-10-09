Cardi B Slays In A Floral Outfit During Her Performance Of ‘I Like It’ At 2018 AMAs

Cardi B brought down the house at the 2018 AMAs while performing ‘I Like It’ with J Balvin & Bad Bunny! Watch her epic moves & check out her flawless outfit right here!

She’s already an AMA winner after taking home the trophy for Favorite Artist in Rap/Hip Hop, and her recent performance proves she deserved to take home the prize. Cardi B not only slayed with her performance of “I Like It” it with J Balvin and Bad Bunny at the 2018 AMAs, she also stunned with her floral outfit that she wore during her rendition — a get-up that was very similar to her colorful dress she wore on the red carpet. Even Taran Killam couldn’t keep his jaw from hitting the floor. Check out her iconic look and watch her performance below!

When it came to Cardi’s performance tonight, the hopes were extremely high. “Cardi’s outfit for the AMAs tomorrow is very colorful, it has a lot of pinks, reds and blues,” Erika La’ Pearl, who’s been working with Cardi for three years as her makeup artist, reveals EXCLUSIVELY. “Everybody is going to be talking about her red carpet look and her performance look. Her performance look is going to be similar to the red carpet look, but it will be a little bit more sparkly. She’s even going to rip off the dress and it’s gonna be really cute.”

And when it comes down to why Cardi has been hesitant to reveal Kulture‘s face on social media, it’s all about avoiding the trolls. “The reason she didn’t want to show her baby is because there are negative people on Instagram and a lot of negative people on social media,” Erika went on to tell Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want anyone talking about her baby because she’s very protective.”

🎥 VIDEO | J Balvin junto a Cardi B e Bad Bunny perfomando "I Like It" no #AMAs pic.twitter.com/V45zRL3VIo — Central J Balvin (@CentralJBalvin) October 10, 2018

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest AMAs-related news. In the meantime, check out all of the iconic red carpet looks in our gallery above!