Cardi B owned the carpet at Rihanna’s 2019 Diamond Ball in a larger-than-life princess ball gown! The rapper and actress is also getting rave reviews for her performance in ‘Hustlers,’ which hits theaters everywhere on Sept. 13.

Holy smokes, Cardi B! The Hustlers star, 26, made jaws drop to the floor when she made her grand appearance at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball on Sept. 12. Cardi looked incredible in a strapless, light pink, multi-layered organza gown designed by it-fashioner designer Georges Hobeika as she confidently took the carpet, undoubtedly drawing all eyes to her. The voluminous dress actually showed off Cardi’s tiny waist, as it’s cinched in the middle and is adorned with a beautiful crystal and jewel-like detailing. Cardi showed off the dress’ beautiful train as she posed for photographers, and looked like she stepped right out of a fairy tale and straight onto the Diamond Ball carpet!

The “I Like It” singer rocked some serious bling on her wrists and ears, but kept the rest of her jewelry to a minimum. Cardi finished off her amazing look with her signature lashes, eyeliner, dark nude lips, and a simple updo with a few loose pieces of hair that framed her beautiful face.

Cardi is no stranger to rocking daring looks — whether it’s on stage or the red carpet, Cardi can pull off anything! Recently, the rapper and actress rocked a full red leather getup on stage at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sept. 11.

The Grammy award-winning artist stars alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer in the highly anticipated film, Hustlers, which hits theaters on Sept. 13. Co-star Jennifer Lopez is generating Oscar buzz for her performance, and Cardi’s gotten rave reviews for her performance as well.