Offset Surprises Cardi B With Billboard For Her Birthday: He ‘Misses Her’ & ‘Wants Her Back’

Offset is pulling out a grand gesture after Cardi B dropped divorce papers on him. He took out a billboard on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood to celebrate her 28th birthday.

Cardi B is turning 28 on Oct. 11, and her ex Offset is already pulling out all the stops despite her Sept. 15 divorce filing. He let her know what an amazing mother she is to their two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus by taking out a massive billboard along the heavily travelled Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, CA. Cardi got a look at it and was so impressed, thanking Offset by calling him “sir.” But she’s not taking him back as a husband.

Cardi shared an Instagram video of the big pink billboard on Oct. 9, which showed the “WAP” rapper and her daughter in pink outfits, white shades and both holding pricey pink Hermes Bikrin bags. In bold lettering it read “Happy Birthday Mommy, Love Kulture,” with heart-shaped white sunglasses and a pink heart mixed in.

The art was taken from a shoot Cardi did on Aug. 31, where she shared the video to Instagram. She was wearing a Chanel sleeveless pink top with a chic hood pulled over her perfectly coiffed hair. The rapper carried a stunning pink and white Birkin, while Kulture toddled next to her, holding her mom’s hand and carrying her little Birkin. It was a second birthday gift from her daddy Offset in July of 2020. Although in video as she opened it, Kulture looked like she’d have rather received a doll or a toy instead of a $9K purse.

“Oh my goodness, oh my god!” Cardi exclaimed over the video she shared. “Thank you sir. I love it” she gushed in the caption along with several winking emojis and referring to Offset in such a sweet yet non-romantic way. She didn’t send any signals that she wants to reconcile, even though that’s what he wants.

“It’s not a big shock that Offset got Cardi that billboard, he misses her so much and he wants her back. He surprised her with that billboard [on behalf of their daughter] because it’s exactly the kind of thing she loves and he wants to make her smile,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They’re on really good terms and she will always love him, but she’s still going ahead with the divorce. That doesn’t mean Offset is going to stop trying though. He’s respectful of her, but he’s still in love with her so you can’t blame him for trying,” our insider adds.

Cardi has been very gracious toward Offset ever since moving to end their three-year marriage. When a fan dissed him on Twitter on Oct. 7, she responded by writing, “I don’t give a f-ck if you don’t like him…I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child[‘s] father,” adding “I will slap the sh-t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture.” Even with their marriage ending, the three of them will always be a family.