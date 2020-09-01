Cardi B & Daughter Kulture, 2, Twin With Matching Pink Outfits & $43K Hermès Birkin Bags

For a mommy-daughter photo shoot, Cardi B and Kulture dressed up in their most stylish pink outfits and matching Hermès Birkin bags. The fashionistas looked like they were walking down the runway after emerging from the studio!

Cardi B, 27, and her daughter Kulture, 2, win mommy-and-me fashion! The iconic duo emerged from a studio building in coordinating pink outfits and white sunglasses in a video that Cardi shared on Aug. 31, leaving fans to gush over their twinning outfits that they wore for a photo shoot. Cardi rocked a hooded Chanel crop top with chained short shorts, while Kulture wore a floral romper and pink bow so big, even JoJo Siwa would wear it!

The fashionistas even had matching pink Hermès Birkin bags, although there were slight variations. Cardi’s bag was an extremely rare two-tone Hermès Birkin bag, featuring a rare “Rose Shocking” and “Gris Perle” that sells for $33,990 on World’s Best. Meanwhile, Kulture’s all-pink Hermès Birkin bag cost $9,000 and was a birthday present from her dad and Cardi’s husband, Offset!

The steep price tag of Kulture’s bag actually sparked grumbling among fans, who wondered why a child needs such expensive gifts. Cardi made an excellent point while clapping back at the criticism on Twitter on July 16: “No it’s not always about what your kids want. Kids want ice cream and cake all day NOT HAPPENING, My kid wants to be in the pool all day NOT HAPPENING,” she began. “We can do light up shoes and princess dress all day in the house if we going out she gotta Match me ! If I’m fly my kid too.”

Cardi takes this fashion rule seriously, because she and her daughter also twinned in blue plaid skirtsuits at Kulture’s second birthday bash on July 10. A month before the party, they channeled Cher from Clueless yet again in matching Burberry outfits.

Cardi has a soft spot for Hermès Birkin bags. She gifted a custom-painted one to Megan Thee Stallion (which cost $27,000 before you factor in the paint) to celebrate the commercial success of their song “WAP,” which debuted at the No. 1 position on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart on Aug. 17! She also touted a custom paisley print Hermès Birkin, which you can see in the photo above.