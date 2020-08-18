Cardi B Gives Megan Thee Stallion A One-Of-A-Kind $27K Birkin Bag To Celebrate ‘WAP’ Success

‘WAP’ became a No. 1 hit, meaning a celebration was in order! So, Cardi B surprised her collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion, with an orange Hermès Birkin bag featuring a surprise on both sides.

Megan Thee Stallion, 25, has a new place to store her royalties from “WAP.” After the song climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart on Aug. 17, the rapper received the sweetest surprise from Cardi B, who invited her on as guest vocals for the track: an Hermès Birkin bag! The luxurious purse was made of the French brand’s orange togo leather (the 35cm bag in the same material retails for $27,187.50 on 1st Dibs). Of course, Cardi had to take her gift to the next level.

Cardi’s customized gift featured a commissioned painting of Megan standing by a white tiger, a reference to the scene in the “WAP” music video where Megan performs in a white tiger print bodysuit…with actual white tigers standing behind her! Megan’s trademark adlib — “Ahh!!” — was also painted over her head, and a splash of painted water droplets was added to the bag, no doubt a wink at what “WAP” stands for. On the other side of the bag was a painted scene of a road by a few city buildings, with the words “BE SOMEONE” and “H-Town” (H-Town is the nickname for Houston, which is Megan’s hometown). The sides of the bag featured a colorful collage of painted hearts and dollar signs.

Megan was ecstatic over the grand surprise. “My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something [crying emojis] not the birkinnnnnnnn [more crying emojis] thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you,” the hitmaker gushed in an Instagram post on Aug. 18, which included videos of the music artist unboxing her Hermès present. She added a string of orange heart emojis before writing, “I wonder what I’m gonna get her,” with devilish emojis. It looks like Megan will also be returning the favor!

Megan sounded just as thrilled as she removed the bag from the iconic orange Hermès box. “I know you f—ing would! Girl! B–ch! Not the Birkin, not the Houston Birkin! Wow, I’m dead. Damn. Oh my God,” she excitedly said as she took in the surprise.

Cardi and Megan wowed the world with their music video for “WAP,” which premiered on Aug. 6 and has since surpassed more than 100 million views on YouTube. A roster of iconic women made cameos in the video: Normani, Kylie Jenner, Mulatto, Rubbi Rose, Rosalía, and Sukihana. The song embraces sexual confidence and the use of the word “p-ssy,” which rubbed some people the wrong way (like CeeLo Green, who eventually apologized). However, the No. 1 hit has become a feminist anthem for millions of fans!