Cardi B Adds Another ‘Collectible’ To Her Closet With $67K Birkin Bag & More Stars With Big Purse Collections

Cardi B is one true fashionista, and she showed off the latest addition to her gorgeous purse collection by posting a video of her newest Hermès Birkin bag! Check out the clip and more stars who have expensive purse collections!

We fell in love with this fashion piece just as quickly as Cardi B! The “Money” rapper, 27, showed off the a new addition to her growing purse collection on Sept. 2, posting a quick clip of her Birkin bag by Hermès to her Instagram account. In the video, Cardi was totally feeling the style and look of the luxurious handbag.

The Shiny Niloticus Crocodile Birkin appeared to have a mix of color between a deep rose and purple, and Cardi was all about the intricate design. “I love her,” Cardi captioned the quick clip, followed by the word “collectible.” It looks like the collectible might be a bit of a reach for some, as the piece retails for roughly $67K, according to Fashionphile. But Cardi has always had classic, expensive taste, and it looks like she’s passing it on to her sweet two-year-old daughter, Kulture!

Cardi and her precious little one, whom she shares with husband Offset, were totally twinning when they stepped out together on Aug. 31. The mother and daughter pair sported Chanel outfits. Cardi fashioned a pink crop top with a Chanel broach and high-waisted short shorts of the same color. Cardi’s near-matching purse in the clip is a rare two-tone Hermès Birkin bag, featuring a rare “Rose Shocking” and “Gris Perle.” Kulture looked like her mom’s mini-me, sporting a little pink number with a bag that her doting dad gave her for her birthday!

Stunning purses are a big part of Cardi B’s life. But she’s not the only celeb who loves to curate quite the collection. In the past, Kylie Jenner has shown off her own purse collection for her devoted Instagram followers to see. The 23-year-old mogul has even given her fans a glimpse inside her closet in various videos, Instagram stories, and more. The purses look quite coordinated by season, color, and designer depending on how Kylie wants organize her goods.

Kylie and Cardi are in great company when it comes to expensive handbag collections. More stars like Jessica Simpson, Kim Kardashian and others have treasure troves of gorgeous handbags from designer labels. To see more stars who have a slew of expensive bags, check out the gallery above!