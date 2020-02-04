Jessica Simpson Channels Her ‘Inner Elle Woods’ In Pink Jacket With Fur Trim For New Book Tour

Did Jessica Simpson enroll in Harvard Law School? The singer transformed into Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde’ thanks to her hot pink Saks Potts coat and matching sassy shades!

Jessica Simpson, 39, looked like she’d be comfortable using legal jargon in her everyday life, as Elle Woods would say. The singer took a cue from our favorite pink-loving lawyer in the Legally Blonde film series and wore a head-to-toe bubblegum outfit in New York City on Feb. 4! Jessica was visiting Buzzfeed’s office amid a press tour for her new memoir, Open Book, and rocked Saks Potts’ hot pink trench coat with pink fur trim for the pit stop.

The rest of Jessica’s outfit was just as pink: her jacquard jumpsuit, transparent Gucci sunglasses, and big purse were in the same Elle Woods-approved shade. Jessica didn’t miss the fact that she looked just like the iconic blonde character from the 2001 comedy, because she captioned an Instagram photo of the look, “Channeling my inner Elle Woods 💕.”

Jessica also shares Reese Witherspoon’s character’s outspoken nature and desire for the truth! While Elle fought to expose the real culprit in her client’s murder case, Jessica made some big revelations in her memoir. Among them, Jessica claimed she and her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, allegedly had sex after finalizing their divorce in 2006, and confessed to having an “emotional affair” with her co-star from The Dukes of Hazzard, Johnny Knoxville, while still married to Nick. You can learn even more behind-the-scenes details about Jessica’s life, because her book was released today, Feb. 4!

Seeing that much of Jessica’s new book tackled her marriage with Nick, whom she famously co-starred with in the reality television show Newlyweds, his reaction to the memoir was much anticipated. Alas, the former 98 Degrees member hasn’t come around to reading his ex-wife’s book — and neither has his wife, Vanessa Lachey, 39. “Well, no, I have not read a single word,” Nick told Us Weekly at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Lowes Miami Beach Hotel on Feb. 1. He added, “Both of us have not read the book, and no, she did not reach out before it was published.”