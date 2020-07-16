Stars With $1 Million Bag Collections: Kylie Jenner, Jessica Simpson & More Stars With Their Purses

We would love nothing more than to have a tour through these celeb closets! Take a look at the hand bags from Kylie Jenner, Jessica Simpson, and more who have the poshest purses in their $1 million handbag collections!

Purses and totes and satchels, oh my! These celebs always have a way with fashion and when it comes to accessories they never skimp on a chic clutch. Stars across Hollywood are adding to their handbag collections with fresh styles, vintage finds, and designer labels to boot. Some stars have even given the opportunity for fans to get a glimpse into their closets, showing off their treasures and finery to millions.

Of course, these pieces have hefty price tags to go along with their high-profile owners. A slew of celebs even have handbag collections with price points ranging into the millions! So who are these celebs with the fancy totes on the side? We’re giving you the rundown on stars with $1 million handbag collections!

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to being glam from head to toe, and that goes for her handbags, too! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star often shows off her swag on Instagram, and shared a video on her YouTube channel featuring her various clutches, totes, and more. The 22-year-old also has a color coding system, meaning that her above Hermés bag she took to brother-in-law Kanye West‘s’ “Famous” music video premiere is in good company among some of the warmer hues.

Some of Kylie’s bags can range anywhere from $1,800 to the five or six figure mark given the unique materials –like crocodile skin, diamonds, and crystal embellishments — used on the bags. But while Kylie has a collection ranging from Louis Vuitton to Chanel, actress, singer, and author Jessica Simpson has a trove of bags to rival the Lip Kit mogul.

While promoting her memoir, Open Book, in New York City, the 40-year-old mother of three toted her Alexander McQueen bag. The shopper style was the perfect fit for her Elle Woods-inspired look. On its own, the bag retails for a whopping $2,590! For Jessica, this doesn’t seem like a splurge, but for any fan it would be quite the investment!

Kylie and Jessica may have maxed us out on our expensive tastes in handbags, but there are so many more stars to see! Check out the gallery above and scroll through the images and see more stars with selections from their $1 million handbag collections!