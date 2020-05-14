Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Expensive Shoe & Purse Closet That Includes A $150K Hermes Handbag

Kylie Jenner is spending her time in quarantine reorganizing her luxury shoe and handbag closet. One of her many Hermes bags is a rare Nile crocodile number that costs a whopping $150,000.

Kylie Jenner‘s outrageously luxurious shoe and handbag collection is making its way into her new $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion. The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul showed off several Instagram stories pics on May 14 of how she’s organizing her new accessories closet. The color scheme of the walls is grey, as is most of the walls and coloring in her new home, and the shelves feature special lighting so that all of her amazing shoes and bags look as if they are on display in a museum.

In fact, some of Kylie’s bags are museum worthy, as they are rare collector’s items. In one of her pics, a Hermes Himalaya Kelly handbag made from Nile crocodile is seen, and the bag is worth $150,000. Also visible is a smaller $50K black Hermes Kelly bag, next to a crystal encrusted Judith Leiber Stack of Cash Rich clutch that goes for $5,695. In Kylie’s Hidden Hills estate, used to she keep her at least 400 designer bags in one closet that featured mirrored walls. Now she appears to be color-coordinating her shoes and bags in the same place so that she can match her accessories on the spot. Kylie wrote “Work in progress” under one of the photos of her shoe and handbag closet coming together.

On one middle shelf, Kylie lined up a row pink Hermes Birkin bags in various shades. Above it can be seen a shelf featuring pink Prada purses, again in varying hues with colorful Louis Vuitton bags on the shelf above. Underneath the Birkins, Kylie has arranged three shelves of pink, rose and silver luxury heels. Now all she has to do is look at her bags and shoes in one place and decide which coordinate the best.

Kylie did the same trick on the neighboring shelf, as along with her Himalayan Kelly bag sits brown and mustard crocodile Birkins behind it. Above those are Prada bags in the same colors. The three shelves of shoes on the bottom feature the same color schemes, along with nude and white heels. Seen among Kylie’s envious shoe collection are Prada pumps, Amina Muaddi sandals and several pair of her beloved Christian Louboutins.

This is a mere two shelves worth of handbags and shoes! Kylie has so many more items in her collection that she has yet to organize and put on display. We can’t wait to see when Kylie finally finishes up her accessories closet project, because the end result is going to be so enviable for anyone who treasures luxury goods. With the coronavirus lockdown possibly going until August in L.A., Ky has plenty of time at home to get it done.