Fans have already seen Kylie Jenner’s expensive purse collection and her fleet of luxury cars. Now she’s giving everyone a glimpse of her incredible designer shoe collection.

It’s good to be Kylie Jenner. Not only is she the youngest self-made billionaire, every designer wants the highly photographed 22-year-old to be seen wearing their clothes or accessories. As a result, she’s amassed quite an impressive shoe collection. Kylie showed off just a small portion of her incredible footwear in a Feb. 12 Instagram story photo. All of the Kar-Jenner ladies are incredibly organized when it comes to their closets and Kylie’s no exception. She has her shoes coordinated by colors, as the photo she shared included pink and red heels atop their respective boxes.

Kylie loves Gucci‘s open toe, slide-in heels so much that she has the exact same pair in both pink and red. In between them are shiny red Tom Ford pumps and shiny light pink pointed toe strappy heels. Another pair of Tom Ford strappy red heels can be seen in the back row of the photo. Her collection that is visible in the photo also includes heels from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Flor de Maria.

This is obviously just a small portion of Kylie’s collection, as it’s only red and pink colors and just heels. Imagine how many other shoes are in her closet, as she has such a wide variety of other colors, styles, boots, sandals, and more footwear. Hopefully she’ll take fans on a full tour of her current shoe closet like she did when she showed off her purse and handbag collection. The room was so massive it had five shelves lining three walls and was packed with every designer handbag imaginable. It featured over 400 plus purses. We can only imagine how big of a room she needs to hold all of her footwear.

How does she even decide which shoe she wants to wear with a collection that big? All of the shoes appear in mint condition, as she likely only wears them only once or twice a year, with as many as she has at her disposal. Some of them may even be collector’s items, like a number of her handbags are. Kylie took fans on a tour of her shoe closet in 2015, calling it her “favorite room.” It featured a wall of seven shelves on one side for her heels and pumps, and a row of four shelves opposite it for her boots. The collection has grown quite a bit in the past five years, as she’s changed residences to a bigger home. And thus room for more shoes.