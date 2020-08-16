What a dream! Kylie Jenner showed off a curated collection of some of her rarest Chanel handbags, including a $5,000 green python clutch from 2014.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is a Chanel lover just like her glam mom Kris Jenner, 64! The Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed her extensive collection of rare handbags from the French luxury house via her Instagram story on Sunday, Aug. 16. “Vintage Chanel,” she wrote over the first of four videos, panning her camera across her shelves filled with the gorgeous accessories. The bags ranged from throwback ’80s finds to ones from the 2000s, including a spectacular Python Lait de Coco Minaudiere Box from 2014, costing $5,196 when it was originally released in 2014. Kylie recently showed off the milk-carton shaped bag with a vintage pink Chanel outfit back in March!

She appropriately had Frank Ocean‘s 2017 track “Chanel” playing as she continued filming her various bags, including a pearl-shaped round clutch bag from 2005. The-then $3,750 item (which resells for $10K now) is a whimsical take on the brand’s iconic pearl necklaces, and features a romantic black grosgrain ribbon tie! “I see both sides like Chanel, see on both sides like Chanel,” Frank croons on the romantic track, playing on the house’s iconic interlocking “CC” logo for the late founder Coco Chanel‘s initials.

Perhaps of the rarest in her collection was the red Choco Bar Heart Shaped CC Clutch, which was released in 2001 to raise funds for victims of 9/11. Only 100 of the resin and leather strap bags were ever made, making them an ultimate must-have for a collector. The gorgeous item now sells for wildly high prices on luxury resale sites, with some priced at $13K. Another impossible-to-find member of the family is an all-metal bag styled in the brands iconic flap shape, which was redesigned by the late Karl Lagerfeld in the 1980s. “I’m obsessed with this gold one though, it’s all metal — that’s crazy,” Kylie said as she tapped the heavy accessory, which she sported at BFF Victoria Villarroel‘s birthday in March! Of course, Kylie has been a longstanding fan of the brand, even stepping out onto her tennis court with a “CC” logo racquet and matching outfit back in May!

Other funky finds included a multi-colored pink, orange and brown snakeskin flap from Chanel’s 2000 collection — costing around $5,000 now — as well as a heart-shaped quilted bag from 1995! Ky took out the latter bag — which can now sell online for $7,000 — for an outing with daughter Stormi, 2, in Aug. 2019. A sexy black fur top handle bag, leather backpack, and bright yellow circle clutch also caught our eye, placed alongside a gorgeous nude colored clutch!