Kylie Jenner Wears The Tightest Snowsuit We've Ever Seen On 'Baecation' With Pal Yris Palmer — Pics

Kylie Jenner
SplashNews
Kylie Jenner and her crew are color coordinated as they leave the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. Kylie is wearing a tight pink leather dress. Earlier in the evening, Kylie was at Goya Studios celebrating the launch of her new skincare product with her sisters and mother as well. 22 May 2019 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA426522_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019 Wearing Dolce & Gabbana
Billionaire cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner and new best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou giggle together while on a girls night out in Los Angeles. Both girls wore stunning fitted dresses and high heel shoes for the occasion. Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Anastasia Karanikolaou Ref: SPL5101301 300619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: kylie Jenner in Las vegas to celebrate Sofia Richie 21st Birthday. 25 Aug 2019 Pictured: kylie Jenner in Las vegas to celebrate Sofia Richie 21st Birthday. Photo credit: Eric Scott / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA488451_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Kylie Jenner has retreated into a winter wonderland as Christmas approaches, bringing a luxurious wardrobe for the snow (and a lot of Chanel) along with her. She shared one look so jaw-dropping, the cosmetics CEO wrote, ‘Elsa who?’

Forget “his and hers” Christmas sweaters. Kylie Jenner, 22, and her good friend Yris Palmer, 29, just took winter wardrobes to a new level with their yin-and-yang snowsuits, which Kylie shared to her Instagram on Dec. 5! Kylie matched her snowy surroundings in a tight white jumpsuit that she complemented with a fluffy white Chanel scarf and the luxury label’s wrist mufflers, which were all adorned with the iconic double C’s. Not pictured were the Fendi snow boots that Kylie used to trot through the powder! Yris, meanwhile, juxtaposed Kylie’s bright white look in a matching jumpsuit in black and the same Chanel accessories in a midnight color. “Took my b**ch to the snow ⛄️,” Kylie captioned the BFF post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then shared a round of solo photos, and even challenged the Disney queen of ice herself. “Elsa who?,” Kylie wrote under one of the jaw-dropping pictures — Elsa better “Let It Go” and let Kylie have this moment. Celebrity pals and family members alike were shook. “How?!?! Im literally shaking,” Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian commented, Sofia Richie left an awe-struck “Wow😍,” and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou wrote, “ummm ok 🤤.” Yris also shared her picture with Kylie on Instagram, labeling the vacation their “Baecation ❄️.”

Kylie has escaped Calabasas to enjoy the holiday season in a cabin tucked away in a snowy forest! Her photos below give just a hint of the amount of Chanel that was brought on this trip. In a photo shared on Kylie’s Instagram Story, Chanel gloves, earmuffs, snow goggles and more overflowed on one of her cabin’s tables (Kylie and her cabin mates haven’t entirely left Los Angeles behind).

took my bitch to the snow ⛄️

Elsa who?

Yris also brought her daughter Ayla, 2, on the trip, and of course, Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster, 1, tagged along as well! The toddler even tried standing on a snowboard for the first time ever, a moment that Kylie had been waiting “for too long,” which is what she captioned the resulting adorable video. Stormi looked thrilled to test out the snowboard in a store, matching the giddiness of her billionaire mom who gushed in the video, “Baby, you’re a natural!” This is Kylie — and Stormi’s — season, everyone.