Kylie Jenner has retreated into a winter wonderland as Christmas approaches, bringing a luxurious wardrobe for the snow (and a lot of Chanel) along with her. She shared one look so jaw-dropping, the cosmetics CEO wrote, ‘Elsa who?’

Forget “his and hers” Christmas sweaters. Kylie Jenner, 22, and her good friend Yris Palmer, 29, just took winter wardrobes to a new level with their yin-and-yang snowsuits, which Kylie shared to her Instagram on Dec. 5! Kylie matched her snowy surroundings in a tight white jumpsuit that she complemented with a fluffy white Chanel scarf and the luxury label’s wrist mufflers, which were all adorned with the iconic double C’s. Not pictured were the Fendi snow boots that Kylie used to trot through the powder! Yris, meanwhile, juxtaposed Kylie’s bright white look in a matching jumpsuit in black and the same Chanel accessories in a midnight color. “Took my b**ch to the snow ⛄️,” Kylie captioned the BFF post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then shared a round of solo photos, and even challenged the Disney queen of ice herself. “Elsa who?,” Kylie wrote under one of the jaw-dropping pictures — Elsa better “Let It Go” and let Kylie have this moment. Celebrity pals and family members alike were shook. “How?!?! Im literally shaking,” Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian commented, Sofia Richie left an awe-struck “Wow😍,” and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou wrote, “ummm ok 🤤.” Yris also shared her picture with Kylie on Instagram, labeling the vacation their “Baecation ❄️.”

Kylie has escaped Calabasas to enjoy the holiday season in a cabin tucked away in a snowy forest! Her photos below give just a hint of the amount of Chanel that was brought on this trip. In a photo shared on Kylie’s Instagram Story, Chanel gloves, earmuffs, snow goggles and more overflowed on one of her cabin’s tables (Kylie and her cabin mates haven’t entirely left Los Angeles behind).

Yris also brought her daughter Ayla, 2, on the trip, and of course, Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster, 1, tagged along as well! The toddler even tried standing on a snowboard for the first time ever, a moment that Kylie had been waiting “for too long,” which is what she captioned the resulting adorable video. Stormi looked thrilled to test out the snowboard in a store, matching the giddiness of her billionaire mom who gushed in the video, “Baby, you’re a natural!” This is Kylie — and Stormi’s — season, everyone.