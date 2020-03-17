Happy 41st Birthday, Coco Austin: See Her Cutest Photos Matching With Daughter Chanel, 4

Happy birthday to Coco Austin! The reality star has a little mini-me in her daughter, Chanel Marrow, and Coco’s all about playing that up by wearing matching outfits with the four-year-old.

Today, March 17 is Coco Austin‘s 41st birthday, if you can believe it. In honor of the Ice Loves Coco star’s happy day, let’s take a look back at the times she rocked coordinating looks like her daughter, Chanel Marrow. The four-year-old, whom Coco shares with husband Ice-T, has so much personality — just like her mom! No matter where Coco takes her daughter, she makes sure they’re dressed in similar outfits. They’ve definitely mastered the “mommy and me” thing.

At the Bash for the Bulldogs Fundraising Gala in December 2018, Coco and Chanel stepped out in matching leopard print outfits. Coco had on a leopard print shirt and black leggings, while Chanel looked so cute in a leopard print dress and a black sweater. Little Chanel also had a matching leopard print bow in her hair and wore leopard shoes. The mommy-daughter duo also rocked precious polka dot swimsuits while on the beach in Miami back in Jan. 2017.

During their vacay to the Dominican Republic in March 2019, Coco and Chanel rocked matching swimsuits again. “I gotta best friend for life!” Coco captioned a sweet Instagram photo with Chanel. At the Trolls The Experience interactive exhibit preview in New York City, Coco and Chanel had on the exact same adorable outfit. They both wore the same pink T-shirt and matching pink jeans.

Coco and her daughter took twinning to a whole new level with their matching T-shirts in Melbourne. They both wore “twinning is winning” T-shirts as they arrived Down Under. Keep on matching, girls. To see all of Chanel and her little one’s best identical looks, scroll through the gallery above!