Cardi B Fiercely Defends Offset Amid Divorce: You’re ‘Not Going To Disrespect’ Him

Cardi B may have filed for divorce from Offset, but she won’t let anyone speak ill of her estranged husband! The rapper insisted Offset is not a ‘bad man’ despite revealing that she doesn’t ‘talk to him.’

Cardi B, 27, may be divorcing Offset, 28, but that doesn’t mean she’ll let fans “disrespect” her estranged husband online. On Oct. 7 — nearly a month after Cardi filed for divorce — the “WAP” rapper clapped back at one of her fans who slammed Offset on Twitter! “I don’t give a f-ck if you don’t like him…I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child[‘s] father,” Cardi wrote in defense of Offset, whom she shares her two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus with.

“I will slap the sh-t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture,” Cardi continued to write. She then made sure to point out that Offset is still a loyal co-parent, even if they’re no longer romantically together. “If he die ,go broke , you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who who pays for her s-it,” Cardi wrote in the tweet that she later deleted, which HollywoodLife reviewed (see it above).

Cardi also explained that Offset still has her back, despite their past relationship drama. “He a dumba– not a bad man,” Cardi wrote in another deleted tweet, per Complex. She added, “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else.” So, it’s clear that Cardi still has immense trust in her ex.

Cardi also made sure not to paint Offset in a bad light after filing her divorce petition on Sept. 15, in which she originally requested primary physical and legal custody of Kulture and later amended to ask for joint custody. The Grammy-winning artist clarified that she wasn’t filing for divorce “because of cheating,” after previously claiming that Offset has been unfaithful (they had also split in Dec. 2018, although it was temporary that time). Rather, Cardi revealed that she was “tired” of “arguing” and “not seeing things eye-to-eye” during an Instagram Live session on Sept. 18.

Although Cardi won’t let the public bad-mouth Offset, she’s not hiding the fact that she’s thriving after the split. Cardi bragged that she was single, “bad and rich” underneath a photo of herself absolutely rocking a red PVC catsuit. Looking good and only speaking good of others — that’s why Cardi’s a No. 1 artist!