Tweets
Hollywood Life

Cardi B Fiercely Defends Offset Amid Divorce: You’re ‘Not Going To Disrespect’ Him

Offset and Cardi B Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *PHOTOS OF Cardi's daughter, KULTURE TAKEN WITH PERMISSION* Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day. Cardi and Offset enjoyed dinner with about 15-20 people at Tao and happily posed for photos with their daughter who kept photobombing them as the couple posed for our photographer. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Offset and Cardi B American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Offset and Cardi B iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Evening Writer

Cardi B may have filed for divorce from Offset, but she won’t let anyone speak ill of her estranged husband! The rapper insisted Offset is not a ‘bad man’ despite revealing that she doesn’t ‘talk to him.’

Cardi B, 27, may be divorcing Offset, 28, but that doesn’t mean she’ll let fans “disrespect” her estranged husband online. On Oct. 7 — nearly a month after Cardi filed for divorce — the “WAP” rapper clapped back at one of her fans who slammed Offset on Twitter! “I don’t give a f-ck if you don’t like him…I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child[‘s] father,” Cardi wrote in defense of Offset, whom she shares her two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus with.

Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B tweeted and then deleted this message to defend her ex, Offset, against recent criticism. (Courtesy of Twitter/@iamcardib)

“I will slap the sh-t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture,” Cardi continued to write. She then made sure to point out that Offset is still a loyal co-parent, even if they’re no longer romantically together. “If he die ,go broke , you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who who pays for her s-it,” Cardi wrote in the tweet that she later deleted, which HollywoodLife reviewed (see it above).

Cardi also explained that Offset still has her back, despite their past relationship drama. “He a dumba– not a bad man,” Cardi wrote in another deleted tweet, per Complex. She added, “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1  else.” So, it’s clear that Cardi still has immense trust in her ex.

Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B and Offset secretly tied the knot in 2017, and ended their three-year marriage in Sept. 2020. (Photo Credit: AP)

Cardi also made sure not to paint Offset in a bad light after filing her divorce petition on Sept. 15, in which she originally requested primary physical and legal custody of Kulture and later amended to ask for joint custody. The Grammy-winning artist clarified that she wasn’t filing for divorce “because of cheating,” after previously claiming that Offset has been unfaithful (they had also split in Dec. 2018, although it was temporary that time). Rather, Cardi revealed that she was “tired” of “arguing” and “not seeing things eye-to-eye” during an Instagram Live session on Sept. 18.

Although Cardi won’t let the public bad-mouth Offset, she’s not hiding the fact that she’s thriving after the split. Cardi bragged that she was single, “bad and rich” underneath a photo of herself absolutely rocking a red PVC catsuit. Looking good and only speaking good of others — that’s why Cardi’s a No. 1 artist!