Cardi B Brags About Being ‘Single, Bad & Rich’ 3 Weeks After Filing To Divorce Offset

Cardi B took to Instagram to share a brand new epic photo of herself modeling a figure-flattering red PVC suit and admitted she ‘does the controlling’ in the caption.

It looks like Cardi B, 27, is enjoying the single life! The rapper got her fans’ attention on Oct. 6 when she shared a sexy eye-catching photo of herself to Instagram along with a telling caption. In the pic, she is making a scrunched up face and bending down and posing with her hands clasped in front of her while wearing a bright red PVC catsuit-style outfit, matching head piece, and matching long red nails.

“Single,bad and rich.I do the controlling,” she wrote alongside the photo. It didn’t take long for fans to comment and they had a lot of positive things to say! “U LOOK GORGEOUS!!! 😍,” one follower wrote while another left her a bunch of red lip emojis. “Queen,” a third called her while a fourth left heart emojis.

Cardi’s latest confident pic comes just three weeks after she made headlines for filing for divorce from her husband of nearly three years, Offset, 28. The divorce papers revealed that the former lovebirds are currently separated and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” In regards to their two-year-old daughter Kulture, the papers state that Cardi “requests that this Court honor and enforce any custodial arrangement agreed to by the parties and that such arrangement should be whatever is in the child’s best interests.” Additionally, the legal documents state that she “reiterates her desire for an amicable resolution of this case.”

Cardi spoke out about the divorce filing in an Instagram Live session on Sept. 18 and assured her fans that “nothing out of this world happened” to cause the split. “This time I wasn’t crying,” she explained, adding that the “reason” for her divorce had nothing to do with the drama “that ever happened before”, referring to her claim that Offset cheated on her in the past. “It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people say it’s because he’s got a baby on the way — that’s a whole f—— complete lie,” she continued. “This is the like second time people try to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”

She concluded by saying the real reason for the breakup was because she “got tired of f—king arguing” and “got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye.” “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore and before you get cheated on, I’d rather just leave,” she said.