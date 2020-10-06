See Message
Hollywood Life

Cardi B Brags About Being ‘Single, Bad & Rich’ 3 Weeks After Filing To Divorce Offset

Cardi B
MEGA
Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New York, USA - 30 Sep 2018
Cardi B has been announced as the face of Balenciaga's winter 2020 collection. The WAP rapper poses on artificial grass surrounded by children's toys in the self-produced campaign, shot during lockdown. The campaign "situates the products where they will eventually end up: in closets, bedrooms, and backyards". Cardi, 27, said: “Ya looking at the face of a Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but Paris! Wish I was there to see it in person!”. 03 Sep 2020 Pictured: Cardi B for Balenciaga. Photo credit: Balenciaga/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698011_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him.Pictured: Cardi B, OffsetBACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him.Pictured: Cardi BBACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 74 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Cardi B took to Instagram to share a brand new epic photo of herself modeling a figure-flattering red PVC suit and admitted she ‘does the controlling’ in the caption.

It looks like Cardi B, 27, is enjoying the single life! The rapper got her fans’ attention on Oct. 6 when she shared a sexy eye-catching photo of herself to Instagram along with a telling caption. In the pic, she is making a scrunched up face and bending down and posing with her hands clasped in front of her while wearing a bright red PVC catsuit-style outfit, matching head piece, and matching long red nails.

Cardi B
Cardi B’s latest caption on Instagram. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“Single,bad and rich.I do the controlling,” she wrote alongside the photo. It didn’t take long for fans to comment and they had a lot of positive things to say! “U LOOK GORGEOUS!!! 😍,” one follower wrote while another left her a bunch of red lip emojis. “Queen,” a third called her while a fourth left heart emojis.

Cardi’s latest confident pic comes just three weeks after she made headlines for filing for divorce from her husband of nearly three years, Offset, 28. The divorce papers revealed that the former lovebirds are currently separated and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” In regards to their two-year-old daughter Kulture, the papers state that Cardi “requests that this Court honor and enforce any custodial arrangement agreed to by the parties and that such arrangement should be whatever is in the child’s best interests.” Additionally, the legal documents state that she “reiterates her desire for an amicable resolution of this case.”

Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B and Offset were married secretly in 2017 but she filed for a divorce on Sept. 15, 2020. (MEGA)

Cardi spoke out about the divorce filing in an Instagram Live session on Sept. 18 and assured her fans that “nothing out of this world happened” to cause the split. “This time I wasn’t crying,” she explained, adding that the “reason” for her divorce had nothing to do with the drama “that ever happened before”, referring to her claim that Offset cheated on her in the past. “It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people say it’s because he’s got a baby on the way — that’s a whole f—— complete lie,” she continued. “This is the like second time people try to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”

She concluded by saying the real reason for the breakup was because she “got tired of f—king arguing” and “got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye.” “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore and before you get cheated on, I’d rather just leave,” she said.