Cardi B & Offset Relationship Timeline: Cheating Scandal, A Baby & More Of Their Ups & Downs

Offset, Cardi B at Helmut Lang seen by Shayne Oliver show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2017
Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day with their daughter Kulture in Los Angeles, CA - 22 JUNE 2020
Cardi B and daughter Kulture attended Teyana Taylor's exclusive listening party for her new album entitled "The Album" in Beverly Hills, CA. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana's daughter and others who attended the listening party - 17 JUNE 2020
Cardi B arrives at Liv Nightclub with her husband Offset in Miami, FL - 31 JANUARY 2020
Cardi B and Offset have reportedly called it quits after three years of marriage. As fans learn the details of the couple’s decision to split, take a look at the timeline of their relationship!

A secret wedding, a cheating scandal, a baby and some of the hottest collaborations to the hip hop scene. — That was Cardi B, 27, and Offset, 28. Sadly, the “WAP” rapper has reportedly filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, per a new report published on September 15. Like many fans, our hearts are broken.

It’s unclear why the split, which seemed to come out of left field, actually happened. Cardi and Offset have yet to make a statement. But it reminded fans of a time in 2018 when Cardi nearly ended her marriage with Offset. As such, we’re taking a look back at the couple’s tumultuous romance.

Cardi B Shows Off Her Engagment Ring at Powerhouse in October 2017
In early 2017, Offset and Cardi Bmet for the very first time, and it was all his doing. He requested a dinner through publicists. “The couple met about a year ago at Offset’s insistence–while he watched her rise as an artist, his interest grew, then exploded,” Rolling Stone wrote in a Migos profile.

“I was like, ‘Damn, I am on her!’ ” he says. “I am like, ‘Shit, I like Cardi B!’ ” He had a publicist set up a dinner in New York for a select group of women, including Cardi. This is what some would consider their first actual date, including Offset. They attended Super Bowl 51 in Atlanta between the Hawks and the Patriots. Cardi and Offset were spotted holding hands.

Offset and Cardi B at the 2018 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater on October 09, 2018 in Los Angeles
On Valentine’s Day in 2017, Cardi B posted a video of her and her “babe” to Instagram, making things official on the gram. Cardi B and Offset then attended a Met Gala after party together at 1 Oak in New York City, before they released the video for their first collaboration, “Lick.”

In June 2017 Cardi would not confirm her relationship with Offset. “It’s been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends. I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder,” Cardi B told Fader about her friendship with Migos. While she didn’t confirm her relationship, she referred to Offset as “the boy” and said “a lot of positive things came out of that.” Fader noted that she used both past and present tense to refer to him, but was caught watching a video on his Instagram story.

Offset and Cardi B arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles
 By July 2017, Offset bought Cardi a $60K chain and they show it off backstage at a Meek Mill concert. The next month Cardi B shut down engagement rumors after fans thought she was headed to the alter after wearing a white dress to the VMAs. read into her wearing a white dress.

“It is not true!” she told reporters. Later on in October 2017, though, Cardi and Offset appear to briefly break up when she posts a photo to her Instagram story captioned “single.” However, she later admitted that she “exaggerated a lil bit” because she was upset.

Cardi B and Offset share intimate moment at dinner in Los Angeles in June 2020

The rest of the couple’s relationship unfolded right before the public eye. They collaborated a few more times and continued to stoke rumors that they were together. Finally the two became engaged and secretly wed in 2017 and later, Cardi revealed during her Saturday Night Live performance that she and Offset were expecting their first child.

Carid and Offset welcomed sweet baby girl Kulture into the world in July 2018. From there, the two continued to wade through cheating rumors and kept their marriage alive. Sadly, it seems to have come to an end. Check out the gallery above for more pics of Cardi and Offset throughout their relationship and marriage.