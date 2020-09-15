Cardi B & Offset Relationship Timeline: Cheating Scandal, A Baby & More Of Their Ups & Downs

Cardi B and Offset have reportedly called it quits after three years of marriage. As fans learn the details of the couple’s decision to split, take a look at the timeline of their relationship!

A secret wedding, a cheating scandal, a baby and some of the hottest collaborations to the hip hop scene. — That was Cardi B, 27, and Offset, 28. Sadly, the “WAP” rapper has reportedly filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, per a new report published on September 15. Like many fans, our hearts are broken.

It’s unclear why the split, which seemed to come out of left field, actually happened. Cardi and Offset have yet to make a statement. But it reminded fans of a time in 2018 when Cardi nearly ended her marriage with Offset. As such, we’re taking a look back at the couple’s tumultuous romance.

In early 2017, Offset and Cardi Bmet for the very first time, and it was all his doing. He requested a dinner through publicists. “The couple met about a year ago at Offset’s insistence–while he watched her rise as an artist, his interest grew, then exploded,” Rolling Stone wrote in a Migos profile.

“I was like, ‘Damn, I am on her!’ ” he says. “I am like, ‘Shit, I like Cardi B!’ ” He had a publicist set up a dinner in New York for a select group of women, including Cardi. This is what some would consider their first actual date, including Offset. They attended Super Bowl 51 in Atlanta between the Hawks and the Patriots. Cardi and Offset were spotted holding hands.

On Valentine’s Day in 2017, Cardi B posted a video of her and her “babe” to Instagram, making things official on the gram. Cardi B and Offset then attended a Met Gala after party together at 1 Oak in New York City, before they released the video for their first collaboration, “Lick.”

In June 2017 Cardi would not confirm her relationship with Offset. “It’s been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends. I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder,” Cardi B told Fader about her friendship with Migos. While she didn’t confirm her relationship, she referred to Offset as “the boy” and said “a lot of positive things came out of that.” Fader noted that she used both past and present tense to refer to him, but was caught watching a video on his Instagram story.

By July 2017, Offset bought Cardi a $60K chain and they show it off backstage at a Meek Mill concert. The next month Cardi B shut down engagement rumors after fans thought she was headed to the alter after wearing a white dress to the VMAs. read into her wearing a white dress.

“It is not true!” she told reporters. Later on in October 2017, though, Cardi and Offset appear to briefly break up when she posts a photo to her Instagram story captioned “single.” However, she later admitted that she “exaggerated a lil bit” because she was upset.