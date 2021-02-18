Cardi B’s Daughter: Everything You Need To Know About Kulture

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture has captured the hearts of fans everywhere! From her love for all things pink, to her stylish wardrobe — learn all about the couple’s 2-year-old daughter!

It’s hard to believe that Cardi B and Offset‘s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus is only 2-years-old. Why, you ask? — The little fashionista, who already has over one million followers on Instagram, is spunky, sassy and well-dressed! Not to mention, Kulture was a social media star long before she got her own Instagram account, which is managed by Cardi.

The casual Cardi B fan may not know that Kulture first went viral while she was in her mom’s tummy. In April 2018, the rapper debuted her baby bump for the very first time during a performance on Saturday Night Live. The moment, which has since been marked in SNL history, was Cardi’s first time showing off her pregnant belly. On July 10, 2018, Kulture entered the world, and she’s been entertaining us with her cuteness ever since! Learn more about Cardi B and Offset’s daughter:

Who is Kulture Kiari Cephus?

Kulture is one of Hollywood’s most popular celebrity kids. Cardi announced her daughter’s arrival on Instagram with a gorgeous nude photo from a previous pregnancy shoot. “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18,” she wrote, tagging her daughter’s father in the post, which was shared on July 11.

What’s the Meaning Behind Kulture’s Name?

When Cardi and Offset revealed their daughter’s name, fans were quick to dissect the meaning behind Kulture Kiari Cephus. And, there’s layers to it. Fans were quick to make the connection between the then-newborn’s first name, Kulture and Migos’ two hit albums, Culture and Culture II. The latter records are significant because they helped propel the rap trio to super-stardom.

Cardi herself confirmed that the couple sought inspiration from Migos’ discography in a post on Instagram set to Migos’ song, “Higher We Go,” (Culture II). Some of the lyrics include: “Higher we go, beg and plead for the culture.” Cardi captioned the post, which featured another nude maternity shot, with, “Kulture ! Anything else woulda been basic Okrrrrrrruuu!” Kulture’s middle name, Kiari, is actually her father’s name by birth. Offset’s real name is Kiari Kendrell. Additionally, Kulture’s last name, Cephus, is her father’s.

During an April 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cardi revealed that Offset was the one who named their baby girl. “My dude, he named the baby,” she confessed at the time, admitting, “I really like the name.”

Kulture’s Top Moments

One of Kulture’s top cutest moments with both her parents came on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Cardi and Offset jetted off to Tulum, Mexico with their daughter and friends for the loving holiday, where the little one crash her parents’ February 14 date. In a video shared by Cardi, Kulture showed up at the couple’s outdoor dinner, where she gifted her mom with a flower. The sweetest part about the video was the end, when Kulture and Offset shared “I love you” messages and a kiss.

Crashing her mom’s social media videos has almost become a specialty of Kulture’s. In January, Cardi had fans cracking up over a video she shared that showed Kulture entering the room while she was rapping her NSFW track, “WAP”. When she noticed her daughter in the background of her video, Cardi quickly yelled, “No, no, no, no, no,” to overpower the music as she turned it down.

However, Kulture’s best video-bomb came in November 2020, when she interrupted her mom, who attempted to model a sultry corset for the camera. “I can’t even be sexy In peace,” Cardi joked on Instagram at the time.

And, let’s not forget about the (many) times Kulture has done her mom’s makeup. Cardi often shares cute clips of Kulture covering her face in makeup and eyeshadow. Additionally, if you’re looking for Kulture’s many fashion moments, just head over to her Instagram page, which includes stylish snaps with Cardi and more.

Cardi B’s Thoughts About Parenting and Kulture’s Future

Even the casual fan knows that Cardi B is outspoken — especially on social media. The Grammy-winner has explained many times that she will parent her child as she pleases, and rightfully so. She’s spoken out about her parenting style on many occasions, due to internet critics, and she’s specifically addressed her daughter’s use of a pacifier at age two.

“Some kids are not like your kids ! some kids don’t leave they paci fast or bottle or potty trained faster then others,” she tweeted on February 17, after critics claimed her daughter was “too old” for a pacifier, which was seen in vacation videos the proud mom shared on Instagram. “Some kids are cool ,calm some like to play and are super active that barely naps (mine) stop tellin moms what to do with their kids,” Cardi wrote.

After the January 2021 release of her hit song, “WAP” (a beyond R-rated track that includes sexual lyrics), Cardi came under fire for sharing a video of herself turning off the song when her daughter entered the room. “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can?” one Twitter user wrote at the time, adding, “AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your [sic] with. DISGUSTING.”

In a reply tweet, Cardi wrote, “Ya needs to stop with this already!”, noting, “I’m not [JoJo Siwa]! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too [sic] or see. I I’m [sic] a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

Cardi has gotten real about the challenges of motherhood on a number of occasions — whether she’s ranting on social media, or chatting in an interview. Take a look a some of the mom gems she’s dropped along the way:

On preparing for new motherhood: “Moms always give advice like, ‘Oh, when you have a baby things change, you will see, it’s not easy.’ It’s true. No matter how many books you read—cuz I read some books—you just really have to have a baby to see. I just want to say that I respect mothers more than ever now. I see moms differently, especially the young ones that, like, are so young and barely have experience or money. I don’t even know how they can do it.”

On the motivation of motherhood: “I could shake my a**, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I’m still a great mom,” she told Vogue in a December 2019 cover story. “All the time I’m thinking about my kid. I’m shaking my ass, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust. I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future. I want to tell her that a lot of the shit that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids.”

On breastfeeding: “I met my match. She is very demanding, like, I can’t believe I have a boss. When my baby wanna eat, she wanna eat. It’s not like, ‘Oh three minutes?’ No. Give me the milk now.”