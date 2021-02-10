Cardi B Lets Kulture, 2, Do Her Makeup & The Rapper Ends Up With A Very Messy Face — Watch

Cardi B’s face looked like she’s been in an accident after she let her daughter Kulture apply the makeup of her choice to her eyes and mouth. We’ve got the hilarious cosmetics aftermath.

Almost all little girls at one time or another bond with their mom by getting play makeup artist with their parent. Cardi B‘s two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus has no doubt watched her superstar mom apply her own makeup or get glammed up by a pro in a makeup chair. The very patient 28-year-old rap superstar let Kulture play makeup artist in a Feb. 10 Instagram video, and the results were hilarious.

A very calm Cardi could be be seen laying with her head back on a pillow, while her daughter applied makeup to the “WAP” rapper’s eyes. From the color palette, it looked like Kulture was using either darker lipsticks or blushes to put the cosmetics on Cardi’s eyelids and mouth.

The colors were mostly in mauve and plum colors, with a little bit of bright peach on Cardi’s left eyelid. As a result, her eyes looked bruised! Kulture didn’t use a brush, and was instead seen applying the makeup from her little fingers on her left hand directly onto Cardi’s eyelids.

Cardi B and Kulture Cephus are rap’s cutest mother and daughter. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

“Do I look pretty?” Cardi was heard asking at one point, and gave a slightly concerned “hmm” sound while looking up at her face via her phone’s camera as the makeup was being applied by her daughter. Kulture stayed primarily with working on Cardi’s eyes, although the Grammy winner had a smudge of plum makeup underneath her right eye and on the side of her nose, with another couple of splotches on her lips.

While Cardi posted the makeup session in two videos to her Instagram stories, fan accounts reposted it and people gushed over what a loving mom Cardi is. The @beycardib account got tons of adorable comments after reposting the video. User @mrs._bitch0714 wrote, “You are a great mom I see the love you have for you’re beautiful baby girl,” while @sherry_gbubbz told Cardi, “You are a good momma.” Fan @za.ra9728 told Cardi to cherish the moment, as “This will be her memory forever,” referring to Kulture.

Kulture Kiari Doing Cardi B's Makeup Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Todayhttps://t.co/VgZeUwmeKM pic.twitter.com/JrJyfdIXr5 — SOHH (@sohh) January 30, 2021

Cardi has let her daughter do her makeup before, in a Jan. 30 video she posted to Instagram. Kulture actually did a pretty good job with applying a smokey grey eye shadow, although it seems that she was just given that one color to work with. Kulture used a brush, so the application process was a lot more clean. “[Erika La’ Pearl] could never,” Cardi hilariously captioned the video, tagging her makeup artist Erika