Cardi B Proudly Shows Unfiltered, Makeup-Free Face & Insists She’s ‘Confident’ In Her Natural Skin

Cardi B on the red carpet
AP News
Another day, another Cardi B rant — and, we’re not complaining! Fans are applauding the rapper for showing off her natural skin in a new video. She calls out critics who claim she ‘looks weird’ without makeup.

Cardi B sent out a PSA to her critics on February 9, letting them know that she’s comfortable in her own skin — “with or without makeup.” In a new Instagram video, the rapper, 28, put her glam-free complexion and unbrushed hair on display and looked damn good while doing it. Cardi expressed that she’s unfazed by anyone trying to bring down her confidence.

“Y’all take pictures and videos of me with no makeup while I’m in motion and be like, ‘Oh, look at Cardi, she looks so weird without no makeup.’ This is me with no makeup, no filter, you could see all the little blemishes on my face,” she said, moving the camera closer to her face while pointing to her complexion. “Sh*t, you could see my lips are so chapped” because “I’ve been biting them all night. I just woke up 20 minutes ago, didn’t even brush my hair.”

Despite the latter, the Grammy-winner went on to explain how “good” she feels. “Every time a b*tch is feeling good, like y’all doing to the other young lady, when y’all see them looking so good, y’all try and put their confidence down — that don’t work on me anymore,” Cardi warned. “I just want to let y’all know that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I’m great, I’m happy, my record is doing great,” she continued, referencing her newly released single, “Up”.

“Just because you got so much hatred in your heart that when I do great, y’all wanna put it down, you can’t. Ima stay on top, with this natural face, makeup or not, a b*tch is doing good,” Cardi said before referring to her haters as “washed.”

Cardi B at the 2019 Billboard Awards
Cardi B at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo credit: AP News)

Cardi’s beloved “Bardi Gang” (a.k.a. her devoted fans) shared their support in the comments, while applauding the rapper’s “real” and “relatable” message. Her sister Hennessy Carolina followed suit in the comments, writing, “WHAT YOU BEEN BADDDD!!! BEAUTIFUL FACE !BEAUTIFUL LIFE !! BEAUTIFUL BODY !! BIRKIN BAG P*ssy !!! AND THATS WHY THEY STAY MAD!!! I’ll smack anyone in real life tho all im saying”. Additionally, Tamar Braxton was in favor of Cardi’s au naturale rant. “All the facts,” she wrote under the rapper’s video post, adding a fire flame emoji.