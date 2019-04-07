Cardi B Shares Cute Picture Of Kulture & Proves She Looks Just Like Her Sister Hennessy Carolina

The resemblance between Cardi B’s daughter Kulture & her sister Hennessy Carolina is seriously uncanny!

It looks like Kulture has a twin — Cardi B‘s sister Hennessy Carolina! Sharing a vertical side-by-side of Hennessy as a child and Kulture, Cardi wrote in the caption, “Bro this is weird 🤔i gave birth to another Hennessy😩 @hennessycarolina.” And Cardi does have a point — the two look almost indistinguishable, if it weren’t for the dated quality of the baby photo of Hennessy. Check out the uncanny resemblance below.

Previously, Offset took to Twitter to defend Cardi’s past, especially a video surfaced of her admitting to allegedly drugging and robbing men when she was a stripper. “Every bartender stripper with the dream of getting out the club,” Offset tweeted, beginning a long rant against Cardi’s haters. “[I]t’s nun wrong with that but my wife help guide ur life to try to rap all u dumb ass ppl at home on couch tweeting suck my balls.”

Since the controversial video surfaced, Cardi has addressed what she said. “So I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up,” Cardi wrote in a statement, which she released on March 26. “A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past, right or wrong, that I felt I needed to do to make a living. I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world with a perfect past. I always speak my truth. I always own my shit.”

“I’m a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are,”she added. “There are rappers that glorify murder, violence, drugs, and robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive. I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it. I made the choices that I did at the same time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not.”