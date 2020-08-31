The 10 Best Lip Balms You Can Shop For Dry & Chapped Lips Loved By The Stars

If there’s one thing Hollywood’s hottest stars have taught us about beauty, it’s that dry and cracked lips aren’t a good look — and, they’re painful! We’ve rounded up the best lips balms you can buy to keep your pout glossy and smooth!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lip balms aren’t as simple as they used to be. Nowadays, there’s tinted lip balms, lip balms with SPF, lip balms with essential oils and vitamins, and many more. Brands including, Dior, Aquaphor, ChapStick, Burt’s Bees and Vaseline (just to name a few) are changing the beauty industry with innovative lip aids that cater to all levels of sensitivity. Not only are these brands creating lip balms that soothe, moisturize and heal dry lips, but they’re making lip therapy stylish. Many stars are swapping out long lipstick routines for a simple tinted lip balm for a night out on the town.

Celebrities including, Olivia Culpo, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and more continue to stress the importance of lip care. As summer 2020 winds down, the colder months are quickly approaching — which means, it’s time to combat dry and cracked lips. We rounded up some of our favorite celebrity-loved lip balms, which you can shop for below!

1. Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm

If you’re looking for an affordable, 2-in-1 lip balm, then you’ll love Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm. This product is perfect for giving your lips a pop of color, while caring for your pout. Not only does this lip balm moisturize, leaving lips soft and smooth, but it’s all-natural. The Botanical Waxes, which lock in 8 hours of moisture, come in 6 flattering shades: Zinnia, Pink Blossom, Hibiscus, Rose, Red Dahlia, Sweet Violet, Magnolia and Daisy. Olivia Culpo has even noted that this particular lip aid is one of her favorites. $3.99, Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm

2. Dior Lip Glow Hydrating Color Reviver Lip Balm

Dior is a classic celeb-loved brand — from clothes, to shoes and bags. But, when it comes to Dior’s beauty products, stars gravitate towards the Lip Glow Hydrating Color Reviver Lip Balm. Why? Lip Glow is the first Color Reviver balm by Dior Backstage that combines the comfort of a balm with a natural flush of bespoke color. Dior’s Colour Reviver technology adapts to each person’s lips while sealing in 24 hours of total hydration. It comes in a number of shades: Sheer Ballet Pink, Sheer Coral, Sheer Berry, Sheer Raspberry, Iridescent Light Purple, Rose Gold and Rosewood. $38.47, Dior Lip Glow Hydrating Color Reviver Lip Balm

3. Pat McGrath Labs LipFetish Lip Balm

If you’re a fan of Cardi B or Naomi Campbell, then you’ll love Pat McGrath Labs products, especially her LipFetish Lip Balm. The rapper and supermodel both love her products. This particular lip balm leaves lips looking dewy and feeling smooth as ever. Pat’s LipFetish is also known for lasting long with just one swipe of product. The LipFetish collection comes in four different balms: Divinyl Lip Shine (a glossy balm with a lacquer-like finish), Astral (a shimmery hydration balm), Sheer (a shea-butter-based hydration and tinted opalescence balm), and Noir (a balm with two noir-tinted hues: the opulently opalescent Noir and the glittering Astral Blue Star, with lychee extract and argan oil). Each category contains numerous colors to choose from. $35, Pat McGrath LipFetish Lip Balm

4. Vaseline Lip Therapy Original Mini

You simply can’t go wrong with Vaseline Lip Therapy, especially the brand’s mini sizes. Our personal favorite is Vaseline’s “Rosy Lips,” which leaves your pout feeling soft to the touch with a pretty, pink tint. Other scents include, Cocoa Butter and Crème Brulee. If you’re not looking for a pop of color, that’s totally fine. Vaseline Lip Therapy comes in the brand’s original clear color. $5.99, Vaseline Lip Therapy Original Mini

5. Aquaphor Lip Therapy

If you’re looking for a fast-acting lip balm, then Aquaphor is for you. This dermatologist-recommended lip brand is filled with vitamins, shea butter, and chamomile essence, which makes for a healthy and soothing result for dry and cracked lips. Aquaphor is fragrance and paraben-free, and has a clear, glossy finish. $3.97, Aquaphor Lip Therapy

6. ChapStick Total Hydration Lip Balm

ChapStick is a brand that never goes out of style. It’s affordable and it works. The brand’s new Total Hydration 3-in-1 lip balm moisturizes, renews and transforms lips. ChapStick’s Total Hydration formula comes in a number of different scents including, Cooling Peppermint, Coconut Hydration, Honey Blossom, Soothing Vanilla, and Eucalyptus Mint. $3.97, Chapstick Total Hydration Lip Balm

7. Smith’s Rosebud Salve Balm

Smith’s Rosebud Salve Tin is a multi-use product, which makes the brand so popular. It’s the original and only Rosebud Salve that may be used as an all-purpose skin aid. Smith’s prevents lips from chapping; helps heal cuts; soothes cuticles; and aids in moisturizing elbows and knees. Did you think that was all? Smith’s can also be used to highlight cheekbones and tame frizz and eyebrows. Additionally, it’s cruelty and gluten free. $5.98, Smith’s Rosebud Salve Tin

8. Carmex Medicated Lip Balm

Carmex Medicated Lip Balm hydrates lips with its moisturizing cocoa butter, camphor and menthol formula. The brand’s smooth, rounded tip makes for a clean and easy application. Additionally, Carmex helps prevent painful cold sores, which is always a plus. $3.76, Carmex Medicated Lip Balm

9. Dr. Hauschka Lip Care Stick

This popular celeb-loved brand is just what the doctor ordered. Dr. Hauschka Lip Care Stick nurtures, soothes and protects even the most sensitive of lips. Its organic formally helps to heal dry lips naturally, while providing a soft, silky shine. Just ask stars like, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Upton, who’ve used the holistic brand. $15, Dr. Hauschka Lip Care Stick

10. COOLA Organic LipLux Sunscreen Lip Balm

If you’re searching for a lip balm with a strong SPF, look no further — COOLA is for you. It’s powerful broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection (30) hydrates and smoothes dry, chapped lips. COOLA is enriched with vitamins that nourish lips with natural raspberry and avocado butter. This antioxidant formula is water-resistant and leaves lips feeling soft and conditioned. $10, COOLA Organic Liplux Sunscreen Lip Balm.