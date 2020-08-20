Shop 8 Pairs Of Daisy Dukes Inspired By Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus & More

If there’s one trend the celebs can’t get enough of its daisy dukes & stars like Hailey Baldwin & Miley Cyrus have been rocking the look, so we rounded up a few fabulous pairs you can shop for right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to denim shorts, celebrities are absolutely obsessed with the trend, especially daisy dukes in particular. What are daisy dukes, you ask? Well, they’re super short jean shorts and stars like Hailey Baldwin, 23, and Miley Cyrus, 27, love to rock the look. Whether the stars are heading out for a night on the town or just grabbing lunch during the day, daisy dukes are one of the sexiest and most popular trends. Hailey is a huge fan of daisy dukes and the model sports them daily. One of our favorite looks from her was when she was out in LA on July 20. She showed off her long, tan legs in a pair of Eb Denim Levi’s Og Shorts and styled them with a tiny Joah Brown Cropped Cami in Pearl Grey Flexrib with a deep purple oversized Raf Simons Big Fit Denim Shirt on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of nude Bottega Veneta Chain Mesh Sandals, a Greg Yuna Moon Cut Ball Chain, a Greg Yuna Jesus Pendant, an Anita Ko Sagittarius Zodiac Coin Pendant with Diamond Frame, a Fallon Short Herringbone Chain Necklace, and a Fallon Herringbone Medium Chain Necklace.

Another one of our favorite daisy dukes look from Hailey was when she was out in LA on Aug. 18. She rocked a pair of super short blue jean Levi’s Vintage Shorts with a bronze spaghetti strap bandeau top that put her toned abs on full display. She threw on a plaid yellow Faith Connexion Check Oversized Shirt on top and tied her whole look together with a Shay Diamond Tennis Necklace, Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers in Triple Black, a Saint Laurent Vicky Camera Bag, and gold Anita Ko Meryl Hoop Earrings.

Miley is another celeb who loves rocking the trend and she looked fabulous when she was in NYC wearing a bright rainbow Dior Cartoon T-Shirt tucked into a pair of tight high-waisted Brandy Melville Charlotte Denim Shorts. She styled her look with a vintage Gianni Versace 1990s Neon Spray Paint Handbag and Nike Air Max 180 Sneakers with hot pink details.

We rounded up some of our favorite pairs of daisy dukes, which you can shop for below!

1. Free People Loving Good Vibrations Light Wash Distressed Denim Cutoff Shorts

You are going to be obsessed with these light-wash distressed denim shorts. They’re lightweight and comfortable, made from 100% cotton, and they have grungy raw frayed hems. The mid-rise shorts are super short and have ripped up pockets, a hidden zipper, and a top button. $68, lulus.com



2. luvamia Mid Rise Ripped Denim Jean Shorts

Available in 28 different washes and colors, these denim shorts are going to be your new favorite pair! They have a frayed raw hemline and tiny little slits on either side which makes them easy to move around in. The shorts are mid-rise and comfortable, plus, they have a slim fit. Style them by tucking in a T-shirt or rock it with a button-down shirt tucked into the front but left untucked in the back. $27, amazon.com



3. PrettyLittleThing Mid Wash Extreme Thigh Rip Denim Short

These shorts are the definition of daisy dukes. They’re high-waisted, skintight, and super distressed. The front of the shorts are completely cutout to reveal most of your upper thighs but are longer in the back. Available in three different colors – mid-blue, light blue, and black, you can’t go wrong with these short shorts. The raw frayed hems give them an edgy feel and you can pair them with a bathing suit for the beach or with a bodysuit, crop top, or T-shirt. $21, prettylittlething.us



4. Billabong Drift Away Denim Short

Great for everyday wear, these light wash shorts are the perfect option for a casual outfit. They’re mid-rise and are distressed, but not too destroyed which makes them appropriate for a restaurant or indoor activity. They have a tight fit and frayed hems, while the pockets are cut up to reveal the inserts inside. They’re available in light blue and white so you can interchange the shorts whenever you feel like it! $50, amazon.com



5. ASOS In The Style x Francesca Farago frayed hem denim short in black

Daisy dukes aren’t restricted to just blue jean shorts – which is why we love this black pair. They’re form-fitting, high-waisted, and lightly distressed. They have raw frayed hems but aren’t too ripped up and the distressed details on the front hems are subtle, but still make these denim shorts edgy. $35, asos.com



6. Blank NYC High Rise Medium Wash Denim Short

These 100% cotton denim shorts are unbelievably comfortable – you’ll want to wear them every day. They come in three different washes – dark blue, light blue, and white, plus they are slightly fitted, but mostly loose, so you can breathe and move around in them easily. They’re lightly distressed on the front, with tiny tears on the pockets and hems, but on the back, they’re mostly intact except for a slight tear on one side of the hem. $51, amazon.com



7. Levi’s 501 Original Denim Cutoff Short – Luxor Light

You can never go wrong with a good pair of Levi’s denim shorts – they’re classic, fit great, and look great. We love this vintage pair of light-wash shorts that are mid-rise and form-fitting. They’re slightly distressed with just a few tears and rips on the hems, while on the back of the shorts, there is only a slightly frayed hem. Pair them with a crop top or bathing suit and you are good to go! $69, urbanoutfitters.com



8. LookbookStore Ripped Frayed Raw Hem Mid Rise Denim Shorts

Available in 14 washes, colors, and patterns, these denim shorts are going to be your new favorite pair. They’re mid-rise and loose, but super short. The front of the shorts has a few distressed details on the pockets and the hems are completely frayed. They have a hidden zipper and one button closure and they’re breathable so you can wear them all day and night. Add a belt and a T-shirt to add some pizazz to these shorts and you’re all set! $26, amazon.com

