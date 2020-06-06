60 Stars Slaying In Daisy Dukes For Summer: Miley Cyrus & More

Daisy Dukes never go out of style, and celebs like Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner and more are showing us how to perfectly rock them this summer!

Short shorts are a timeless trend, and these celebrities have rocked them to perfection over the years. Daisy dukes are the perfect way to look sexy, but casual, while out and about in the warm weather. Now that summer is approaching, we’re reviewing some of the best ways to rock daisy dukes with help from some of our favorite stars, including the one and only Miley Cyrus.

There’s no doubt that Miley is one of the ultimate daisy duke queens. She often pairs her jean shorts with crop tops, to show off both her abs and her legs, and she always manages to look cool and comfortable, while also keeping it stylish. In the look above, Miley wore high-waisted jean shorts, along with a tight, Dior shirt tucked in. The singer completed her comfortable summer look with a pair of pink and white sneakers, too.

Another star who is a big fan of daisy dukes is Ariel Winter. She often steps out to run errands in tiny shorts with crop tops or sweaters. Over the years, Ariel has faced criticism for wearing shorts that some haters thought were “too short,” but she’s continued to confidently rock the look and shut down the critics. Kendall Jenner is also seen out in her jean shorts quite a bit, and with long legs like hers, we don’t blame her! Whether she’s wearing her shorts with a tiny bandeau top or a tank, we love how the model styles up her daisy dukes.

Both Lady Gaga and Rihanna have stepped out in daisy dukes over the past several months, as well. In 2019, RiRi looked amazing while partying in light denim shorts and a sheer green shirt, which she wore over a bedazzled green bra. Meanwhile, Gaga wore her daisy dukes to celebrate Pride Month in New York City in June 2019.

Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies and more — like Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Hailey Baldwin — looking amazing in their daisy dukes! These looks are amazing inspiration for your every day summertime wardrobe.