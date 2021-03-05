8 Of The Best Sunscreens You Need For Summer

Believe it or not, summertime is fast approaching! These 8 sunscreens are some of our absolute favorites, and you can shop them right here and stock up early for the 2021 sun season.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to believe that the summer is right around the corner! If you’re all out of sunscreen and are looking for some fresh new products, then you’re in luck because we rounded up all of the best sunscreens you can shop for now. When it comes to sunscreen, there are a ton of different factors to look for. Not only is the SPF important, but sunscreens that are water-resistant make it easy to jump in and out of the pool or ocean, as well as make it convenient to wear while doing outdoor activities that involve sweating.

Whether you’re looking for face sunscreen, mineral sunscreen, natural sunscreen, or tinted sunscreen, there’s something for everyone with all different SPF numbers on our list below.

1. FENTY SKIN Hydra Vizor Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays while also preventing dark spots, pore-clogging, and dryness with the awesome Hydra Vizor invisible sunscreen from FENTY. It’s a two-in-one moisturizer and sunscreen that’s lightweight, oil-free and so invisible that you’ll forget you even have it on! It smells like delicious melon thanks to the Kalahari melon extract in the formula, along with forms of vitamin B3, aloe, and Hyaluronic acid. After just one week of use, notice softer, firmer skin that’s also 100% sunburn-free! $35, sephora.com

2. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Non-Greasy Sunscreen Stick for Face & Body

Who doesn’t love Neutrogena? Their wide range of products never fails to impress. This non-greasy sunscreen stick for face and body is the perfect sidekick to any beach or pool day, without having to bring along a bunch of different creams and lotions – it does it all! Super lightweight, this stick glides right on the skin without clogging pores or feeling sticky. Their signature Helioplex formula offers elite sun protection all over your skin, and with SPF 70, there’s simply no room for sunburn! You can always trust the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand, and this stick is just what you need to stay sun-safe this summer. $9, amazon.com

3. ProactivMD Daily Oil Control SPF 30

Calling all Proactiv fans! This Amazon Choice, best-selling daily sunscreen is both protective and doctor-recommended medicine for the skin. Proactiv has helped tens of thousands of people battle skin nightmares, and this mighty sunscreen doubles as a matte-looking moisturizer, plus it won’t clog pores and it’s oil-free. If you’re still on your journey to achieving the skin of your dreams but want to make sure you’re protected against UVA/UVB, we suggest giving this sunscreen a try. $24, amazon.com

4. Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Spray | Vegan and Reef Friendly

We’re huge fans of Sun Bum, and their SPF 50 original sunscreen spray is just perfect for everyday use. It literally smells like summer with the coconut-y scent and is fully dermatologist tested to deliver premium UV protection. It’s loaded with vitamin E and is oil-free, vegan, water-resistant, and perfect for all skin types. It’s the perfect grab & go sun lotion that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser for any of your beach mates. $16, amazon.com

5. ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Why not have a daily foundation that also protects you from sun rays? The ILIA Super Serum tinted foundation with SPF 40 is a light, dewy foundation that provides even coverage while acting as a mineral SPF sunscreen. Available in a range of about 30 shades, no matter your skin color, you’ll be sure to find a perfect match with this natural finish makeup/sunscreen duo. The plant-based formula includes ingredients that restore the skin’s elasticity, minimize the appearance of pores, and boost moisture levels. Not only does it double as a shield from UV rays, but also blue light as well. $48, sephora.com

6. Kiehl’s Since 1851 Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

Kiehl’s products have been around a while (since 1851, to be exact) and we can always trust in the name. The Super Fluid Daily UV Defense sunscreen has a high SPF of over 50 and protects the skin from the sun, fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. The cream formula has 4 sunscreen actives, plus vitamin E to minimize pores. No parabens, no sulfates, and no harming the environment (it comes in recyclable packaging.) Use it for the face, shoulders, neck – wherever! $40, sephora.com

7. Coppertone Glow Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion with Illuminating Shimmer

We’ve been using Coppertone suntan lotion since the 90s, and they’ve definitely kept up with the trends in sun protection over the years! This Glow Hydrating sunscreen lotion has illuminating shimmer minerals adding some shine to the skin while protecting it as well with broad-spectrum SPF 50. You’ll be glowing with every use of this shimmering lotion, plus it’s been voted ‘Most Trusted Sunscreen’ brand by American shoppers based on the 2020 BrandSpark American Trust Study. $14, amazon.com

8. Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Spray – SPF 100

Attention all of our fairer-skinned friends! If you’ve got to be extra careful when spending time on the beach, then this sunscreen is for you. The SPF 100 ultra sport sunscreen from Banana Boat cannot be beaten in terms of ultimate protection from those UV rays. This spray is especially perfect for those with fair skin, families, or kids who’ve got to protect their fragile skin in the sun as they play beach volleyball, are in and out of the water, etc. It’s perfect for active outdoor use with the high-performance sweat and water resistance, so you can feel free to play and swim all you want without worrying one bit about sunburn. $9, amazon.com