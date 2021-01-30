Kulture, 2, Hilariously Tries Doing A Smoky Eye On Mom Cardi B: ‘You Put It Good’ — Watch

Kulture may only be two years old, but the daughter of Cardi B is proving she’s already a makeup pro. She tried her hand at a glittering eyeshadow look on her mom.

Watch out Kylie Jenner! Cardi B‘s two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus may very well be the next up-and-coming makeup mogul. In an adorable new clip, which the “WAP” hitmaker shared to her Instagram Story on January 29, her mini-me daughter attempted a smoky eye look on her mom. “[Erika La’ Pearl] could never,” Cardi hilariously captioned the video, tagging her makeup artist Erika. While little Kulture, whom Cardi shares with partner Offset, was out of frame, her hand popped onto the screen as she brushed silver eyeshadow on Cardi’s eyelid.

Kulture Kiari Doing Cardi B's Makeup Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Todayhttps://t.co/VgZeUwmeKM pic.twitter.com/JrJyfdIXr5 — SOHH (@sohh) January 30, 2021

The singer, 28, wore a white bathrobe and allowed her brunette tresses to fall down her shoulders in tousled waves, as she combed through her hair with her long, pointy pink nails. While her little fashionista daughter regularly sports designer threads and enjoys the lifestyle of her rich and famous parents, that doesn’t mean her mom won’t remind her how privileged she is. “My daughter came out of my p***y rich,” Cardi told Billboard on December 2, 2020, after the outlet named her Woman of the Year. “She lives a different lifestyle than I lived. This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged.”

Like Cardi, Kulture’s dad Offset is a successful musician, but fame hasn’t always allowed him to avoid run ins with law enforcement. “Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we’re rich and famous,” Cardi continued, when speaking to the outlet. “I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, ‘This doesn’t apply to me.’” Sounds like Cardi is raising Kulture with fantastic morals!