Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 2, Hilariously Crashes Mom’s Romantic V-Day Date With Offset

When Cardi B and Offset managed to slip away for a Valentine’s Day dinner, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter crashed the date! She gifted her mom with a red rose and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

Cardi B and Offset‘s romantic Valentine’s Day dinner didn’t go as planned on Saturday night. The couple, who’s enjoying a family vacation in Tulum, Mexico, were sipping red wine at an outdoor, candlelight dinner when Kulture Kiari Cephus, 2, showed up — bearing gifts. The little fashionista handed her mom a red rose and kissed her dad in a new clip that Cardi shared on February 14.

“I guess NO dinner for two,” the “Up” rapper, 28, wrote on Instagram, hinting that Kulture ended up staying for dinner. Meanwhile, Offset couldn’t stop smiling at his little girl, who he gushed was “so nice” for gifting her mom with a flower. The Grammy-winner then looked on with pride while Kulture and her dad exchanged “I love you” messages.

Although things didn’t go exactly as planned, Offset managed to make Valentine’s Day special for his wife. He gifted his lady love with a luxury gold watch by Patek Philippe, which Cardi boasted about on Instagram. “Thank you baby,” she captioned a photo that displayed her new wrist jewelry alongside dessert for two. “You made this weekend so extra special for me. I love you forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Cardi’s new designer watch appears to be a Patek Philippe’s Nautilis 5980/1R style — an elegant sports design that includes Sapphire and 18K rose gold. This specific watch can retail anywhere from $100,000-$200,000, and higher.

The rap couple jetted off to a private residence in Tulum, Mexico, after they partied in Tampa, Florida for Super Bowl LV. Upon arrival, Cardi was greeted with a number of bouquets of red and pink roses and flower petals throughout the lavish vacation home. The mother of one has been documenting the vacation on social media, including the couple’s boat day with their daughter, who learned to steer it in cute clips on Instagram.