Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Offset Is ‘Doing Everything He Can’ To Convince Cardi B To Call Off Their Divorce

Offset Cardi B. Getting Back Together
SplashNews
Offset and Cardi B Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *PHOTOS OF Cardi's daughter, KULTURE TAKEN WITH PERMISSION* Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day. Cardi and Offset enjoyed dinner with about 15-20 people at Tao and happily posed for photos with their daughter who kept photobombing them as the couple posed for our photographer. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Offset and Cardi B American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Offset and Cardi B iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
and

Cardi B and Offset were spotted kissing at her Las Vegas birthday party over the weekend and sources say the rapper is determined to save his marriage.

Cardi B filed for divorce on Sept. 15, but less than a month later Offset, 28, pulled out all the stops for her 28th birthday — including a Billboard on Sunset Blvd. and a $330K Rolls Royce — in an effort to win her back. The pair were spotted kissing during her lavish Las Vegas birthday bash on Oct. 10 and source say Offset is hoping he can convince Cardi to officially call off their divorce.

Offset Cardi B. Getting Back Together
Offset begs Cardi B to take him back on stage at the Rolling Loud Festival In 2018. (Photo Credit: SplashNews)

“Offset is on his best behavior right now,” a source close to the Migos rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s doing everything he can to prove to Cardi that he’s worth it. He knows he’s not perfect, but he really does feel that he and Cardi belong together and he’s putting all his focus on her. He was miserable without her and he knows he’s beyond lucky to have a woman like her so he’s just doing all he can to convince her not to go through with the divorce.

“Right now he’s just very, very happy that he’s been able to spend time with her again, he really hated being apart from her. She’s the only woman he loves. He loves everything about her. She’s so talented and so fun and she has such a big heart and on top of all that she’s the best mother to Kulture. He can’t imagine his life without her as his wife.”

A second source close to the Georgia born rapper says he’s hoping Cardi will realize that he’s the only man for her. “Offset is concerned with only a few things in his life. That is his career, Cardi, being a good father, and his love of professional wrestling. He is very easy to please. And the fact that he has an amazing life kind of made him take Cardi for granted on many occasions but now he is really concerned with getting her back in his life and having it continue to be romantic. He thinks he can convince her that he is the man for her and is trying to learn from his mistakes. He would love nothing more than to not go through a divorce and he is trying to reason with her that he can change for the better.”

View this post on Instagram

Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Cardi and Offset are parents to two-year-old  Kulture Kiari Cephus and regardless of what happens in their marriage the “WAP” rapper has vowed that they will always be family. She even took to Twitter to defend him when a fan dissed him on on Oct. 7. She responded by writing, “I don’t give a f-ck if you don’t like him…I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child[‘s] father,” adding “I will slap the sh-t out of you curtesy [sic] of Kulture.”