Offset Is ‘Doing Everything He Can’ To Convince Cardi B To Call Off Their Divorce

Cardi B and Offset were spotted kissing at her Las Vegas birthday party over the weekend and sources say the rapper is determined to save his marriage.

Cardi B filed for divorce on Sept. 15, but less than a month later Offset, 28, pulled out all the stops for her 28th birthday — including a Billboard on Sunset Blvd. and a $330K Rolls Royce — in an effort to win her back. The pair were spotted kissing during her lavish Las Vegas birthday bash on Oct. 10 and source say Offset is hoping he can convince Cardi to officially call off their divorce.

“Offset is on his best behavior right now,” a source close to the Migos rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s doing everything he can to prove to Cardi that he’s worth it. He knows he’s not perfect, but he really does feel that he and Cardi belong together and he’s putting all his focus on her. He was miserable without her and he knows he’s beyond lucky to have a woman like her so he’s just doing all he can to convince her not to go through with the divorce.

“Right now he’s just very, very happy that he’s been able to spend time with her again, he really hated being apart from her. She’s the only woman he loves. He loves everything about her. She’s so talented and so fun and she has such a big heart and on top of all that she’s the best mother to Kulture. He can’t imagine his life without her as his wife.”

A second source close to the Georgia born rapper says he’s hoping Cardi will realize that he’s the only man for her. “Offset is concerned with only a few things in his life. That is his career, Cardi, being a good father, and his love of professional wrestling. He is very easy to please. And the fact that he has an amazing life kind of made him take Cardi for granted on many occasions but now he is really concerned with getting her back in his life and having it continue to be romantic. He thinks he can convince her that he is the man for her and is trying to learn from his mistakes. He would love nothing more than to not go through a divorce and he is trying to reason with her that he can change for the better.”

Cardi and Offset are parents to two-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus and regardless of what happens in their marriage the “WAP” rapper has vowed that they will always be family. She even took to Twitter to defend him when a fan dissed him on on Oct. 7. She responded by writing, “I don’t give a f-ck if you don’t like him…I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child[‘s] father,” adding “I will slap the sh-t out of you curtesy [sic] of Kulture.”