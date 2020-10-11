Cardi B Kisses Offset At Her 28th Birthday Party In Las Vegas After Announcing Split — See Pics

Less than one month after announcing their divorce, Cardi B and Offset were seen kissing at her 28th birthday party. He also gifted her a $330k Rolls Royce.

Cardi B and Offset are always keeping us on our toes! The “WAP” rapper, who revealed she had filed from divorce from her beau on September 15, was seen kissing the father of her two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus at her 28th birthday party in Las Vegas. The former couple were seen together at the October 10 celebration, for the first time since announcing their split, and appeared to have reconciled as they shared a kiss inside what appeared to be a club.

Offset also gifted Cardi a Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV worth a cool $330k, as they partied until sunrise. In the social media snaps, she could be seen inspecting the new car, which had a beige leather interior and a luxe car seat for Kulture built into the back seat. The adorable car seat even had her name printed on the leather! Kylie Jenner, who appeared in Cardi’s “WAP” video, also appeared to attend the celebrations as she took to her Instagram Story to show off her glam look. The 23-year-old, who gifted the “Bodak Yellow” rapper a Hermes Birkin bag, rocked a gold sparkly mini dress with a plunging neckline and styled her hair in a long ponytail.

The celebration comes less than four weeks after Cardi filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three years. HollywoodLife obtained the official court documents, which were filed by Cardi in Georgia, where the couple has a home together. The Grammy-winner filed the divorce papers to indicate that she’s seeking a dissolution of marriage, and the filing shows that it’s a contested divorce. Cardi is listed as the plaintiff in the docs, and Offset, 28, is listed as the defendant. The divorce papers reveal that Cardi and Offset are currently separated, and she says, “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”