Cardi B and Offset Unfollow Each Other as She Posts Cryptic Comment About ‘Outgrowing Relationships’

Cardi B, 31, and her husband Offset, 31, may have had enough of each other. The married couple of six years seem to have unfollowed each other, per Page Six. Even more eyebrow-raising, the mom of two reportedly took to Instagram Stories on Monday, December 4, to share a cryptic, but harsh, comment. “You know when you just out grow relationships,” she wrote via one slide of the story, per the outlet. She then added on another slide, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

The comments already appeared to have been removed by Monday evening, but her husband did take to his own Instagram Stories the same day to share an aggressive clip of Al Pacino, shirtless in 1983 gangster classic Scarface, barking, “Hey, f*** you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!”

Back in June, Cardi hit back with a strongly worded voice memo on Twitter after wild accusations of cheating from the Migos rapper. “First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all!” she sang/spoke in a voice memo. “And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

She also urged her fans not to listen to him amid the allegations. “Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all. Don’t pay attention to that country man,” she asserted. “That motherf*****’s spiraling and thinking s***. Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n****. I think sometimes motherf****** forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p**** to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.” She also pleaded, “Please, boy: Stop acting stupid. Don’t play with me … stop playin’ … let’s be serious.”

The couple seemed to have put the drama behind them by July, as they dropped a cheeky song and video collab called “Jealousy.” In August, Offset admitted he’d lied about the cheating allegations. “It’s my wife, I love her to death, and we’re going back and forth,” he said during a July 31 appearance on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast. “If you got a New York woman…she’s a pit bull. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit. And I was really lit that night. I had a little Casamigos. I was lit. And we’re going back and forth, and I’m like, ‘Watch this…’”