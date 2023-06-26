Cardi B Breaks Silence On Offset’s Wild Claims She Cheated On Him: You’re The ‘Guilty’ One

Cardi B is putting her husband, Offset, on blast. The 30-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Monday, June 26 to slam Offset’s claim that she had sex with another man. “First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all!” she began in an attention-grabbing voice memo in which she both sang and spoke, which can be listened to below. “And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

Cardi then began to speak in the voice memo, directly addressing her fans. “Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all. Don’t pay attention to that country man,” she instructed. “That motherf*****’s spiraling and thinking s***. Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n****. I think sometimes motherf****** forget I’m Cardi B,” she confidently continued. “If I was giving this p**** to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

View Related Gallery Cardi B & Offset's Best PDA Pics Cardi B and Offset in the front row Prabal Gurung show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2018 Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons arriving at the 2023 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CA. com. 04 Feb 2023 Pictured: Offset and Cardi B. Photo credit: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA939427_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Explaining her point further, the “Up” hitmaker said she can’t get with a “regular degular shmegular” person, because the whole world would find out. Similarly, she said she “can’t f*** nobody in the industry” because she would be caught easily.

Cardi went on to address her hubby of six years. “Please, boy: Stop acting stupid,” she begged. “Don’t play with me .. stop playin’ … let’s be serious.” Cardi has spoken, everybody!

Her comments came after the Migos rapper, 31, took to his Instagram Story to accuse the mother of his two children of “f***** a n****”. He has since deleted the post, which can be seen here.

This, of course, is not the first time the pair have publicly endured marital issues. Cardi has filed for divorce from Offset once before and accused him of cheating. After she called off the divorce in late 2020, a person close to Offset revealed to HollyoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Offset was doing everything he could to win her trust back. “He was so crushed when Cardi filed for divorce, so when she took him back and called it off, he felt saved,” they divulged. “But, he knows that the next time he might not be so lucky to get another chance, so he doesn’t want to mess this up and that’s very evident.”

The pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Sept. 2017. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kulture, in July 2018. Their son, Wave, was born in Sept. 2021.