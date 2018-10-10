Cardi B Reveals Why She Married Offset Despite Him Being Known For ‘Having Different Women’

Cardi B knows what she’s doing when it comes to her marriage! The rapper explained why she ultimately decided to tie the know with Offset, despite his reputation of being a major player! And, it’s actually the cutest thing ever…

Although their relationship isn’t perfect, Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, are truly and madly in love. When it was revealed that the “Ring” rapper tied the knot with the Migos member, Cardi faced a ton of backlash because of Offset’s reputation of being somewhat of a womanizer. But, she’s explaining why she said “I do” and we’re in our feelings.

“When I got married with my dude, we still had a lot of doubts, because our relationship is not like everybody’s,” Cardi explained in her cover story interview with W Magazine. “He was always traveling, and I was always traveling. We’re artists. So I used to see him, like, twice a week, and, you know, he’s known for having different women, and I’m known for, like, not taking sh-t from guys. But we really loved each other, and we was scared to lose each other.”

Cardi and Offset secretly married in September 2017 in Atlanta, and managed to keep their nuptials a secret for months. However, when Offset took the stage at the BET Awards to accept the award or Best Group in June 2018, he thanked his “wife” during his acceptance speech. — And, the cat was out of the bag!

The couple’s low key ceremony actually took place in their bedroom, with the only witness, aside from the officiant, being Cardi’s cousin. Cardi later confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “There are so many moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love and we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.”

Months after their secret wedding, Offset proposed to Cardi with an 8-carat pear-shaped diamond onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. Cardi later explained that Offset’s public proposal was due to the fact that it was a moment she had always wanted. She explained: “for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!”

Cardi gave birth to their first child together, a baby girl, Kulture Kiari on July 10.