Cardi B & Offset Pack On PDA On Red Carpet For Clive Davis Party: Watch

Cardi B, 30, and Offset, 31, looked like the epitome of a couple in love at Clive Davis’ Grammy Party in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday night. The rappers flaunted major PDA as they posed on the red carpet of the event in fashionable outfits. In addition to putting their arms around each other, they shared a French kiss that included a lot of tongue movement, in a video that was taken at the event.

Cardi B and Offset french kiss at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala. pic.twitter.com/zdusbFDgcR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2023

Cardi wore a light brown leather dress that had a patchwork pattern on it and matching gloves. Offset wore a black button-down top and matching pants. He also wore glasses while Cardi accessorized with necklaces and earrings.

The party was one of many pre-Grammy parties that many different celebrities attended ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. Some of the stars that showed up to the same bash as Cardi and Offset included Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato, and more. Other parties included Paris Jackson and even the legendary Cher.

Cardi and Offset’s latest appearance isn’t the only time they’ve showed off major PDA. The lovebirds are known for not being afraid to get sexy with each other in front of various audiences and cameras. From award shows and concerts, to Instagram posts, the parents-of-two have inspired many other couples to kiss, hug, and more whenever and wherever they please.

Cardi and Offset have been married since 2017, and although they’ve been open about some struggles in their romance in the past, they’ve always managed to work things out. They share daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 1, together, and often share memorable family moments with their fans on social media. Some of the most recent family photos showed Cardi in all her motherly glory as she posed with her kids and other family members on Christmas Eve. She rocked red hair and looked as happy as could be as she flaunted a gorgeous dress.