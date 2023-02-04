Paris Jackson Wears Cropped White Corset Top As She Attends Grammy Party: Photos

Paris Jackson shielded herself from cameras as she walked into the private Los Angeles residence where the bash took place.

February 4, 2023 1:02PM EST
Paris Jackson, 24, looked stylish and confident during her latest public outing. The daughter of Michael Jackson rocked a white corset cropped top and brown velvet pants as she made her way into a Grammy Awards pre-party in Los Angeles, CA. She also wore chunky brown platform boots and accessorized with multiple necklaces, bracelets, and rings as her shoulder-length hair was down.

Paris outside the Grammys pre-party. (GIO / BACKGRID)

The beauty carried a purse that matched her outfit on one shoulder and held a dark brown coat in one hand. She attempted to shield her face from cameras with her other hand at one point, and had flattering makeup on. Other stars like Kate Beckinsale were also spotted entering the party, which celebrated the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards, which takes place on Sunday.

Another photo of Paris outside the party. (GIO / BACKGRID)

Paris’ latest outing comes just a few days after she showed up to the red carpet premiere of Pamela Anderson‘s Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story. She looked great in a long silky brown dress with spaghetti straps and a slit. She also wore matching platform strappy heels and had part of her hair pulled up while some strands hung loose on the sides of her face.

In addition to posing on carpet in the dress, Paris took to her Instagram page to share a mirror selfie from the same night. The post received a lot of comments full of compliments from her followers. “You are beautiful,” one fan wrote while another called her “simply lovely.” Many more shared their happiness for her busy and eventful life and some even went as far as to suggest that her late dad would be very proud of her.

A few days before the premiere, singer made headlines with a casual outing at Catch Steak restaurant in L.A. She wore a sheer short-sleeved top that let her bra peek through and brown pants with matching chunky boots as she walked beside her friend. She also carried a striped sweater and had her hair down as she added red lipstick to her fashionable look.

