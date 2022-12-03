Cardi B Rocks Velvet Bustier Dress With Husband Offset As Takeoff’s Murder Suspect Is Charged

Cardi B and her husband Offset are keeping a united front after a suspect was arrested in the murder of their friend and Migos bandmate Takeoff. The “Bodak Yellow” singer and her rapper husband were spotted hanging out together in Miami on Friday, Dec. 2 after Offset performed at the nightclub Vendôme during Art Basel. Cardi B rocked a tiny red mini dress and matching pumps, while Offset kept it cool in a graphic sweatshirt and jeans.

On Thursday, police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, and charged him with the fatal shooting of Takeoff (née Kirshnik Khari Ball), which took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas during the early hours of November 1. A 22-year-old man named Cameron Joshua was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

During the press conference to announce the arrest, Houston Police chief Troy Finner also shed some light on to what happened during the tragic night. “The event was a private party,” Finner stated. “There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterward outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting.” Finner added that Takeoff was “not involved in the argument” and was an “innocent bystander.”

On the day of Takeoff’s funeral, Cardi B took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the Migos member, who alongside Offset and his uncle Quavo, collected 2 Grammy nominations. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” the New York native wrote on Friday, Nov. 11. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy.”

Offset’s tribute via Instagram was just as emotional. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” Offset, who was Takeoff’s cousin, began. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”