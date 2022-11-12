Cardi B Mourns Death Of Friend Takeoff: ‘I Will Never Be The Same Again’

Cardi B took to Instagram after the tragic death of friend Takeoff on the day of his funeral. The rapper, 30, was evidently emotional with her caption as she described the “impact” her husband Offset‘s bandmate had via their group Migos, and the way in which they “changed” the music industry in her second post about the loss.
“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” the New York native wrote on Friday, Nov. 11 alongside of a candid of Takeoff — née Kirshnik Khari Ball — surrounded with various colors of Goyard monogram bags.
“I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable,” she added. “The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those,” Cardi also wrote.
Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston Texas at the 810 Billiards & Bowling on Nov. 1, per reports. Police officers were on the seen in the early hours of the morning after receiving a call at 2:30 a.m. and he was pronounced dead on the seen. The rapper was honored at a funeral service attended by both Cardi and Offset, as well as friends Drake and Justin Bieber, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Nov. 11.
“As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit,” Cardi went on towards the end of her heartrending post. “It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff …I will also love you 4L & after.”