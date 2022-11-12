Cardi B Mourns Death Of Friend Takeoff: ‘I Will Never Be The Same Again’

Cardi B took to Instagram after the tragic death of friend Takeoff on the day of his funeral. The rapper, 30, was evidently emotional with her caption as she described the “impact” her husband Offset‘s bandmate had via their group Migos, and the way in which they “changed” the music industry in her second post about the loss.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” the New York native wrote on Friday, Nov. 11 alongside of a candid of Takeoff — née Kirshnik Khari Ball — surrounded with various colors of Goyard monogram bags.