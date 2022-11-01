Takeoff Dead: Migos Rapper, 28, Reportedly Shot & Killed In Houston

Kirshnik Khari Ball, who is better known as Takeoff from the rap trio Migos, is dead at the age of 28, according to TMZ. The rapper was reportedly shot and killed at a 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Cops were called shortly after 2:30 in the morning on Nov. 1, the site reported. Houston police confirmed that the shooting vitim was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot in the head or neck. HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Takeoff for confirmation.

The rapper was with fellow Migos member, Quavo, when the fatal incident took place. An altercation reportedly broken out when the two were playing dice at the bowling alley. Photos and videos from the scene show a man, presumably Takeoff, on the ground, being tended to by Quavo. Shortly before the incident took place, Takeoff posted a photo of himself smoking on his Instagram story.

Houston police confirmed via Twitter that a shooting took place and one person was “deceased upon arrival.” They also later added an update confirming that two other victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. TMZ has reported that Quavo was not injured in the shooting. Police will not be confirming the identity of the deceased until family has been notified. However, they did confirm that Takeoff and Quavo were in attendance at the time of the shooting.

In addition to Quavo and Takeoff, Offset is the third member of Migos. However, in October, Takeoff and Quavo released an album without Offset, amidst reports that the group had broken up. Although they never confirmed an official breakup, Takeoff and Quavo hinted that they had parted ways with Offset because he wasn’t loyal. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying?” Quavo told Big Facts in October. “We just came from a loyal family. We’re supposed to stick together. Sometimes when s*** don’t work out, it’s not meant to be.” In the same interview, Takeoff added, “We always family, [though]. Ain’t nothing going to change.” Quavo and Takeoff had just released a music video on Oct. 31, hours before Takeoff’s death.

Story Developing…