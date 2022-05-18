Migos Sparks Breakup Speculation After Offset Unfollows Quavo & Takeoff On Instagram

Fans are wondering if the Migos are going their separate ways after a social media user noticed Offset unfollowed his fellow rappers Quavo and Takeoff.

May 18, 2022 9:32PM EDT
The Migos
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Have the Migos called it quits? On May 19, the Twitter user @Kurrco noticed that both rappers Offset and Cardi B unfollowed the other members of the group, Quavo and Takeoff. Since noticing the social media move, fans began sharing their thoughts on the matter.

“Migos done finally split up lol damn,” one person tweeted. “Migos breaking up would be worse than the Beatles,” another person chimed in.

“Rap is dying. thug arrested, migos may have split, keed died, wtf is goin on this week man,” another user added to the conversation.

The speculation of a possible breakup comes on the same day Quavo and Takeoff announced the dropping of some new music as a duo called Unc and Phew, referencing their relationship as family. A snippet of the first song from their project, “Hotel Lobby,” was released at the end of April. It’s unclear if that new project had anything to do with Offset’s unfollowing the two or a potential split.

Although all three members have released solo projects, they still seemed close, most recently dropping Culture III in Dec. 2021. In a 2018 interview with XXL, the trio spoke about working separately while still staying together on certain projects.

“This shit is just showcase,” Offset said of the solo releases. “We just wanted to show the world that it can be done and you still be home team. But the group is for all the shit.”

The Migos
The Migos (MediaPunch/Shutterstock).

If he’s going his own way as a solo artist, Offset doesn’t seem to be bothered, enjoying his time with family by recently stepping out with wife Cardi and their daughter, Kulture, for Mother’s Day. For the NYC outing Cardi’s hot pink dress barely contained her curves. She also paired the look with some neon green boot — the same bright shade as Offset’s jacket. Cardi completed the outfit with some sunglasses of the same bright green.

Kulture also got stylish, wearing a purse and a few other accessories that matched her dad, who also sported some oversized ripped jeans with his baggy coat. He walked hand-in-hand with his baby girl, who also held Cardi’s hand as photographers took pictures.

