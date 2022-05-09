Cardi B Rocks Low-Cut Pink Mini Dress For Mother’s Day Outing With Kulture, 3, & Offset

Cardi B couldn’t hold back her joy during her NYC date with her husband, Offset, and daughter, Kulture, on Sunday (May 8). And Cardi’s dress barely contained her curves. Cardi, 29, wore an electric pink dress with a low neckline. She paired the look with some neon green boots, the same bright shade as Offset’s jacket. Cardi completed the outfit with some sunglasses of the same bright green.

Kulture, 3, also got in on the neon fun. She wore a purse and a few other accessories that matched Offset, 30. The Migos rapper also sported some oversized ripped jeans with his baggy coat. He walked hand-in-hand with Kulture, who also held Cardi’s hand as photographers took pictures. During the moment, Offset even lifted his little girl to show off the bottom of her white kicks to the paparazzi.

During this run-in with the paps, Cardi gave some words of wisdom to the expecting mother, Rihanna. “It comes so naturally,” she told TMZ. “It really comes naturally. Like, so many people give you advice, but once [it happens], that motherhood instinct comes out.” Cardi also said she hasn’t had a chance to catch up with Rihanna recently, but thanks to the internet, that advice should reach RiRi.

A day before Mother’s Day, Cardi shared a photo of her holding her baby boy, Wave Set. “I wanna be this thick again,” Cardi captioned the images. It’s unclear when this was taken, but it might have been around October, judging by the pumpkin outfit. Cardi and Offset welcomed their baby boy in September 2021, announcing the bundle of joy with an IG post that read “9/4/21” with a dinosaur, blue heart, and teddy bear emojis. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement.

For the baby’s first seven months of life, Cardi didn’t reveal his name or his face. Then, in April, she and Offset unveiled him to the world: Wave Set Cepheus. Offset shared a photo of the baby in the bath, with numerous chains around his neck. Cardi also posted a pic of her boy, one that showed the adorable baby in a light blue puffer jacket, and a giant diamond-encrusted necklace around his neck.