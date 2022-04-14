Cardi B Debuts Baby Boy’s Face & Name For The 1st Time 7 Mos. After Birth: Photos

Cardi B fans can now rejoice, as the “WAP” rapper has finally shared a behind-the-scenes look at her baby boy! The little one, who was born Sept. 4, 2021, made his debut on Cardi’s Instagram on Thursday, looking adorable as ever in a light baby blue parka with a brown fur hood over a white t-shirt and matching baby blue sweatshirt, sweatpants, and beanie. Although Cardi mysteriously captioned the post with a dinosaur, wave, and teddy bear emoji, her husband, rapper Offset, finally revealed his name: Wave Set Cepheus.

The glimpse of her baby boy was the first since Cardi had been putting off the reveal for months since his birth last September. In March, the “Money” rapper somewhat satisfied fans’ requests to finally see whether baby looks like, but did so in a slightly shady way. She uploaded an extreme closeup of her baby’s eye and long eyelashes. “That’s all y’all will get,” Cardi quipped at the time.

View Related Gallery Kulture Kiari Cephus: See Adorable Photos Of Cardi B & Offset's Baby Girl

The mother-of-two’s witty response came after she vented about some of her parenting struggles on Twitter. “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day,” she wrote. Although many fans were supportive of the New York native’s mommy issues, one fan complained about her not yet posting any pictures of the little one. “Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet,” they wrote. Lucky for them, the latest view of the baby boy has arrived!

Cardi may still keep things pretty low-key when it comes to sharing photos and other moments of her babies on social media. She had an Instagram page for her daughter Kulture, but recently blocked it off after reading some of the comments on there. “Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page …I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos,” she tweeted at the time. This could definitely be a reason why she’s so protective over her baby son.