Cardi B Claps Back At Trolls For Leaving Hateful Comments On Daughter Kulture’s Instagram

Cardi B clapped back at haters who maliciously trolled her daughter Kulture’s Instagram account.

Cardi B is not having it when it comes to her daughter Kulture. The 29-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to social media on Feb. 7 to clap back at trolls who had some very nasty things to say on the three-year-old’s Instagram page.

“Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page …I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos,” Cardi replied in a retweet which featured multiple screenshots of social media users trolling her little girl.

It’s no wonder the “WAP” hitmaker made her stance known after seeing some highly disturbing comments about her daughter who she shares with Migos rapper, Offset, 30. “Big head squid,” one user wrote. “Hi Kreature” another commented. “Such a mistake child,” one follower said.

Meanwhile, Cardi has been celebrating her adjustment to life as a mother-of-two after welcoming her second child with the “Bad and Boujee” rapper. She took to Instagram to share the happy news, simply caption the photo with “9/4/21.” The married couple looked so in love with their new bundle of joy in the musician’s hospital bed, which included a luxe Louis Vuitton logo blanket.

But the Hustlers actress is no stranger to letting her feelings be known via social media. In November, Cardi called out haters of her natural hair. After taking to Instagram to share a series of throwback pics and videos she wrote, “Why every time I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair’? That’s not true and very misleading,” she began in the Nov. 13 post. “I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case. Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now.”