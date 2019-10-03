Cardi B Reveals Why She Will Continue Acting After ‘Hustlers,’ Despite Hating The Long Days On Set

Cardi B’s acting career is far from over. The ‘Hustlers’ star revealed on the Oct. 3 edition of ‘Ellen’ that she’s going to film another movie soon even though she was shocked by the long hours on the ‘Hustlers’ set.

Cardi B, 26, was a total scene-stealer in hit movie Hustlers. She played Diamond, one of the fellow strippers alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. Cardi B tells Ellen DeGeneres on the Oct. 3 edition of Ellen that she “enjoyed” filming the movie but she “couldn’t believe that I was like on set for 16 hours.” Cardi notes she has long days as a rapper as well but she’s always moving around. During Hustlers, she spent a lot of time waiting in her trailer for her scene to starts. “You gotta do the same scene like 20 times,” the rapper says.

Ellen asks, “You’re not going to do that again, are you?” Cardi quickly quips back, “Oh yes, I am.” She reveals that she’s going to film a new movie this month. She admits why she’s going to continue with her acting career after Hustlers, “I enjoy the checks.”

Cardi’s also getting involved with TV again very soon. The rapper, along with T.I. and Chance the Rapper, are teaming up in Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow to search for the next hip hop sensation. Rhythm + Flow is Netflix’s first music competition show. The series will bring together industry legends in a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their dreams.

Starting October 9, new episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday. There will be 10 episodes in total. The series will feature special guest stars Snoop Dogg, Quavo, Fat Joe, Anderson .Paak, Royce da 5’9,” Nipsey Hussle, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Twista, Lupe Fiasco, Jadakiss, Ebro, Miguel, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, and more.