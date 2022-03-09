See Pic

Cardi B Gives Fans A 1st Look At Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy: ‘That’s All Ya’ll Will Get’

Cardi B
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him. Pictured: Cardi B BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B and daughter Kulture are both seen leaving Offset Father’s Day dinner with Roses. 22 Jun 2020 Pictured: Cardi B and Kulture. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA682768_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B and husband Offset pack on the PDA as they were spotted enjoying a date night in Santa Monica. After enjoying a day at the beach, they went to get dinner at a local taco spot. The two walked in showing all sorts of loving and positive vibes. She clutched close to him. They were wearing matching sweat jumpsuits; Offset wearing red and Cardi wearing orange. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Both were not seen wearing mask as it is required to prevent the spread of Covid 19 except for baby Kulture. Pictured: Offset BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B looks incredibly happy with her daughter Kulture as the spend an evening at Disneyland. Cardi, Who was joined by a couple of friends and bodyguards, was seen having a blast riding the rides in Fantasyland including the Alive in wonderland, she and kulture took selfies on dumbo, and was seen going for a ride on the carousel. the pair were seen enjoying cotton candy before heading to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Cardi was seen arriving. little late at the park, around 8 pm, just in time to enjoy the fireworks and then headed in to enjoy the rides at the time most people are seen leaving the theme park. 02 Nov 2019 Pictured: Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA540687_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Cardi B gave fans an extremely close-up look of her six-month-old son after they complained that they’ve never seen pictures of him.

Cardi B gave fans a rare glimpse at her six-month-old son. The 29-year-old satisfied fans’ requests to finally see whether baby looks like in a shady yet witty way. She uploaded an extreme closeup of her baby’s eye and long eyelashes. “That’s all y’all will get,” Cardi quipped.

Even in just that small glance, not only do we get a glimpse of the baby’s beautiful brown eyes but we can see how he takes after both his parents, Cardi and Offset. One fan even noted how much he looks like his big sister Kulture. Cardi B’s witty response came after she vented about some of her parenting struggles on Twitter.

“Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day,” she wrote. While feeling bad for Cardi’s little one, fans were excited to hear that her baby boy is growing up and get updates on him. However, that wasn’t enough for one fan who complained about how Cardi hasn’t posted any pictures of her son. “Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet,” they wrote.

Cardi B
Cardi B on the red carpet. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Cardi B's Hottest Looks Of All-Time

West Hollywood, CA - Cardi B and Offset step out together as they hold hands exiting Drake's Super Bowl event in West Hollywood. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B shows off her ample curves in a sequin dress while arriving to PlayBoy x Big Bunny party at Casa Tua during Art Basel weekend in Miami Beach, Florida. 04 Dec 2021 Pictured: Cardi B. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA810870_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cardi B. arriving at the 'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' exhibition opening held at the Museum of Fine Arts in Paris, France on September 28, 2021. Photo by Mireille Ampilhac/ABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Cardi BRef: SPL5261555 280921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

Kulture loves her baby brother just as much as her parents do. Cardi B asked her three-year-old if she wanted her to have another baby brother or sister. To her surprise, Kulture responded no. When the “Bodak Yellow” rapper asked why, her daughter had the cutest response. “Because I like my baby brother. He’s perfect,” she replied, causing mommy to gush, “Aww.”

Even though there are plenty of sweet moments, the “WAP” rapper knows that parenting comes with its fair share of difficulties– especially when you’re famous. She had an Instagram page for her daughter Kulture but blocked it off after reading some of the comments on there. “Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page …I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos,” she tweeted at the time. This could definitely be a reason why she’s so protective over her baby son.