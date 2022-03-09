Cardi B Gives Fans A 1st Look At Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy: ‘That’s All Ya’ll Will Get’

Cardi B gave fans an extremely close-up look of her six-month-old son after they complained that they’ve never seen pictures of him.

Cardi B gave fans a rare glimpse at her six-month-old son. The 29-year-old satisfied fans’ requests to finally see whether baby looks like in a shady yet witty way. She uploaded an extreme closeup of her baby’s eye and long eyelashes. “That’s all y’all will get,” Cardi quipped.

Even in just that small glance, not only do we get a glimpse of the baby’s beautiful brown eyes but we can see how he takes after both his parents, Cardi and Offset. One fan even noted how much he looks like his big sister Kulture. Cardi B’s witty response came after she vented about some of her parenting struggles on Twitter.

“Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day,” she wrote. While feeling bad for Cardi’s little one, fans were excited to hear that her baby boy is growing up and get updates on him. However, that wasn’t enough for one fan who complained about how Cardi hasn’t posted any pictures of her son. “Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet,” they wrote.

Kulture loves her baby brother just as much as her parents do. Cardi B asked her three-year-old if she wanted her to have another baby brother or sister. To her surprise, Kulture responded no. When the “Bodak Yellow” rapper asked why, her daughter had the cutest response. “Because I like my baby brother. He’s perfect,” she replied, causing mommy to gush, “Aww.”

Even though there are plenty of sweet moments, the “WAP” rapper knows that parenting comes with its fair share of difficulties– especially when you’re famous. She had an Instagram page for her daughter Kulture but blocked it off after reading some of the comments on there. “Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page …I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos,” she tweeted at the time. This could definitely be a reason why she’s so protective over her baby son.