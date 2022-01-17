Tweet

Cardi B’s Considering Getting Her Son’s Name Tattooed On Her Face: ‘I Really Wanna Do It’

The ‘I Like It’ rapper still hasn’t revealed her son’s name — but that would change if she goes through with this face tattoo.

Cardi B, 29, said on Twitter Sunday (Jan. 16) that she’s contemplating getting a meaningful new tattoo on her face. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” Cardi tweeted out to her 21 million followers. The “WAP” rapper shares her 4-month-old son, as well as daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, with husband Offset, 30. The married pair haven’t revealed their baby boy’s name, but it sounds like Cardi is ready to do so soon!

While this would be quite an interesting tattoo for Cardi, it wouldn’t be her first. She has at least ten tattoos already, one of which includes a massive, colorful butterfly back tattoo that was completed in May 2020 while stuck in quarantine. The “I Like It” rapper also has “Loyalty Over Royalty” inked on her arms, a giant peacock tattoo that extends from her hip to her knee, and the name “Samuel” that was inked on the back of her neck, until she covered it up with some new ink in 2020. Cardi also has tattoos that honor her husband and her sister, Hennessy Carolina.

Fans have been waiting months for Cardi and Offset to reveal their son’s name. The two chart-topping rappers welcomed their baby boy on Sept. 4, 2021. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife. Offset also posted a sweet candid photo cuddling the baby boy. “Chapter 5,” he wrote in his caption on Instagram.

Along with Kulture and her son, Cardi is also stepmom to Offset’s children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 12, whom he shares with previous partners. While on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June 2021, Offset revealed what a great stepparent Cardi is to his children. “My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way,” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”