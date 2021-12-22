Offset Isn’t A Fan Of The Way Cardi B Dresses Their 3-Month-Old Son — Watch

Watch

Offset & Cardi B
Cardi B and Offset disagree about how to dress their three-month-old son in a hilarious new video.

Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, were shopping for clothes for their baby boy earlier this week at Target and had some hilarious disagreements about what to buy for the three-month-old! In an Instagram story taken by Cardi,  the “WAP” rapper’s first proposition was a small grey tweed fedora hat. Offset unfortunately didn’t agree with the sartorial choice, joking, “Oh hell nah! I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo!” The Migos rapper was referring to the R&B star who famously sported many hats when his career first popped off in the late 2000s.

Cardi then offered another option: a slightly formal outfit consisting of bright red pants, printed suspenders, and a blue button-down. “Ain’t this cute?” Cardi asked her hubby. “Hell the f—k no!” Offset declared, noting that the preppy style looked like something Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would wear.

Offset & Cardi B
Offset & Cardi B (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock).

The two chart-topping rappers welcomed their son on Sept. 4, 2021. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife. Offset also posted a sweet candid photo cuddling the baby boy. “Chapter 5,” he wrote in his caption on Instagram.

The couple, who secretly wed in September 2017, also share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, together. Cardi announced the news of her second pregnancy in the most Cardi way possible: on stage at the BET Awards on June 27, making her way onto the stage to perform her song “Type Sh*t” in a mesh catsuit that showed off her surprise baby bump.

Along with Kulture and her newborn son (who’s name has yet to be released), Cardi is also stepmom to Offset’s children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, whom he shares with previous partners. While on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June, Offset revealed what a great stepparent the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is to his children. “My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way, he said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”