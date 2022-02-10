See Pic

Cardi B & Offset Get Matching Tattoos Of Their Wedding Date — See Photo Of New Ink

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Cardi B and Offset have had their ups-and-downs over the years, but showed their commitment to each other with tattoos reading ‘9/20/2017’ for their wedding date.

Cardi B and Offset have commemorated their wedding day with matching tattoos. The “WAP” rapper, 29, and Migos member, 30, debuted their fresh new hand ink reading ‘9/20/2017’ horizontally in photos published by TMZ on Thursday, Feb. 10. Per the outlet, the tattoos were drawn by each other for a customized touch — marking each of their first time using a tatoo gun!

The process of the two visiting celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado — who has previously inked Offset — was documented for Cardi’s Facebook Watch reality show Cardi Tries. As they drew the tattoos on each other, Nikko acted as a supervisor to the entire thing. It was also reported that just Cardi was going to give her husband a tattoo — but ultimately, they decided to both get one. When holding hands, the dates perfectly line up making the fresh new ink that much more romantic.

Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and Offset, née Kiari Kendrell Cephus, married on Sept. 20, 2017 in secret after just a few months of dating. The pair went on to welcome their first daughter Kulture, now 3, on July 10, 2018. Although they regularly put on loved up displays on social media, with Cardi also namedropping her man in various songs, their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing: Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on Sept. 15, 2020.”

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she said to Vogue several moths prior, in December 2019. “But it’s real-life sh-t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation,” she continued.

Cardi called off the divorce several weeks later, and the two went on to announce a second pregnancy — welcoming a son in Sept. 2021.

Cardi Tries premieres tomorrow at 9 a.m. PST on Facebook Watch and Instagram.