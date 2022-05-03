Cardi B’s Son Wave, 8 Mos., Bonds With Dad Offset In Adorable Photos

Offset has gifted fans more photos of his precious son, Wave! The 30-year-old rapper shared two sweet snaps of him holding his 8-month-old son, whom he shares with wife Cardi B, 29, on Instagram on May 3. The photos show the Migos rapper affectionately looking at his little one as he stares at the camera and clings to his dad. “BIG WAVE,” he captioned the post with a wave emoji. The father of five donned a pink and white tie-dyed v-neck sweater vest with nothing underneath and multiple chains around his neck to accessorize. Wave wore light gray Mickey Mouse onesie pajamas and a matching hat.

The photos came hours after Cardi B stunned in a gold custom Versace dress that was composed of layered gold chains at the 2022 Met Gala. She accessorized the figure-hugging sweetheart-neckline dress with numerous gold chains around her neck, which was decorated with the high-fashion label’s medusa pendant, and gloves, which were also covered in coordinating chains. Offset seemed to stay home for the star-studded ball and let the “WAP” rapper shine on her own.

The 2022 Met Gala was Cardi’s first since 2019 and since she welcomed Wave into the world in September 2021. She announced the birth of her second child with Offset via Instagram, which she simply captioned, “9/4/21” with dinosaur, blue heart, and teddy bear emojis. In a statement to HollywoodLife at the time, the couple said, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.” Cardi B birthed her first daughter, Kulture, 3, with her husband in 2018. She was pregnant with her when she walked the Met Gala red carpet that year. Offset has three other kids from previous relationships.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced her second pregnancy in June 2021 during her appearance at the BET Awards. Similarly, she revealed her first pregnancy while performing on Saturday Night Live in 2018. However, along with the announcement of her second pregnancy came a hilarious video of Kulture being disappointed she wasn’t getting a baby sister. “A baby sister – I want a baby sister,” Kulture complained in the video her mother shared. “Yeah, but it’s a boy!” Cardi responded to her less-than-thrilled daughter.

Cardi B and Offset haven’t enjoyed the smoothest path in their marriage. Since tying the knot in 2017, they have seemingly broken up twice, with the “I Like It” singer petitioning for divorce in 2020 and threatening to do so before that. However, the pair reconciled days before their court hearing and seem to be going strong. An insider close to Offset reported to HollywoodLife that he realized how serious the situation was once Cardi had filed legal papers and planned to step up his commitment to their family ever since. “He was so crushed when Cardi filed for divorce, so when she took him back and called it off, he felt saved. But, he knows that the next time he might not be so lucky to get another chance, so he doesn’t want to mess this up and that’s very evident,” the insider revealed. “Offset loves her so much and ever since she took him back he’s been much happier and he never wants to lose her again,” they added.